Texas Football's recruitment efforts for 2024 is now in full swing. One of their top targets comes in the form of Diablo Valley College cornerback Marcell Anderson, who for his part, just took one step closer to officially committing to the Longhorns.

Anderson was back in Austin this past week to visit the University of Texas. This was the junior's second visit to the school, and this time around, it turned out to be a more productive trip than the first time out:

“I think the difference this time is the updated film that I had,” Anderson said to Horns247 (h/t Tori Garcia of FanNation). “I feel like that was a difference maker. So I was able to go through the whole recruiting process. This time it was on a different level, so I was able to go through the full experience, talk to Jahdae Barron and my boy Xavier Worthy. Just be able to catch up and lock in with them.”

In spite of this significant development, the Longhorns better not rest on their laurels. Anderson himself revealed that he has no less than nine outstanding offers to date. However, the young man has also dropped a major hint about jumping on the opportunity should he get a formal offer from Texas football:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“For one, Texas is actually my dream school. So is Ohio State,” he said. “Just being able to have the opportunity come out here, I’m not going to pass up the opportunity up. I don’t care what I gotta spend to get out here. Texas itself is a vibe. I get to see my old time friend Xavier Worthy. It’s just always a vibe.”

Longhorn fans will love to hear this.