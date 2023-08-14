Texas football is just a few short weeks away from beginning a crucial 2023 campaign. Expectations are once again high for the Longhorns, as they enter the season as the favorites in the Big 12, but they need to find a way to meet those expectations this season. Texas has had a loaded roster heading into just about every recent season, but things just haven't panned out. The roster is loaded once again heading into this season, and perhaps quarterback Quinn Ewers and his talented receiving group can help the Longhorns take the next step.

Quinn Ewers is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. He had a decent 2022 season as a first-year starter for Texas, and is expected to take a big leap this season. Star receiver Xavier Worthy is back this season as well, and a couple freshman receivers, Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett, are turning some heads as well at training camp.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean the speed that we have with the new guys, with Cook and Niblet, those guys,” Ewers said according to an article from On3. “It’s gonna be cool to see those guys run the open field for sure. But I don’t know. All of those guys are just doing great right now. It’s hard to pick out just one,”

If you're a true freshman wide receiver, that's exactly what you want to hear your QB say. Both of these receivers are four-star recruits and were ranked in the top-100 of their class when they committed to Texas Football. Expectations were high for them, and they appear to be meeting those expectations so far.