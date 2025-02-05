Texas football took two losses to Georgia during the Longhorns' first season in the Southeastern Conference. But Texas delivered a massive recruiting win by flipping Justus Terry from the Bulldogs. How were the Longhorns able to pull it off?

Recruiting insiders Keegan Pope and Chad Simmons of On3.com unveiled what really went down. Terry earned a far more enticing opportunity via Texas.

“I don’t know how else to say it — just a straight-up better NIL package,” Simmons stated. “Texas got involved in the fall, communication picked up in the summer and they got him on campus for an official visit.”

Texas then emerged as a player right after Terry's official visit. But there were other selling points that helped persuade the Terry signing and flip from Georgia.

Texas featured major defensive element for Justus Terry

Money and a big NIL deal wasn't the only selling points for the five-star talent. Simmons pointed out a major defensive element on the Longhorns' side that additionally sealed the recruiting win.

“Texas’ success on the field, building guys in the trenches and him seeing a guy like Colin Simmons as a true freshman make the impact he did this year,” was one aspect Simmons brought up. But there's more that Texas had to its advantage.

“And them being back-to-back Playoff contenders the last two years,” Simmons added. “All of that obviously played into it as well, and he likes the staff and player development. There’s no questioning that.”

Still, money talked for Terry in choosing Austin over Athens.

“I think the simple answer is: the better NIL package won out,” Simmons said.

Terry became a significant local loss for the Bulldogs. He starred at nearby Manchester High during his prep career. Terry committed to Georgia briefly before the late flip. Terry landed the highest NIL deal for incoming freshmen defensive players for the 2025 cycle, per On3.com.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is expected to impact the Longhorns' trenches immediately. He's even drawing comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter by 247Sports. Terry helped lift the Longhorns to the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class by the national recruiting outlet.

Texas didn't stop topping off its stellar 2025 class. The Longhorns reeled in offensive tackle Max Wright Wednesday. The 6-foot-7 Wright was one of the top remaining prospects available for the February National Signing Day. He chose Texas over late offers from Michigan and SMU.