Saints legend Drew Brees’ strong take on Texas football’s Quinn Ewers’ injury vs. Alabama

New Orleans Saints legendary former quarterback Drew Brees shared a strong take on Quinn Ewers’ injury in the Texas-Alabama game. Ewers was forced to leave the contest with an apparent injury early in the game. Brees took to social media to express his opinion on the situation, per The Athletic CFB on Twitter.

“If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game. You got this young buck!”

Drew Brees believes Quinn Ewers can possibly return. With the game tied at halftime as of this story’s publication, Ewers’ return would be crucial without question. The good news for Texas football is that Quinn Ewers walked off the field under his own power. He had completed 9 of his first 12 passes and looked to be on the verge of a monster performance. Texas fans and the coaching staff believed Ewers was capable of leading them to an upset.

Vince Young did his best to motivate Quinn Ewers ahead of the game as well.

The Longhorns’ backs were already up against the wall heading into this matchup. Despite having home field advantage, Alabama was listed as heavy favorites according to the majority of sports books. But Texas football has defied the odds up to this point. However, they will have a much more feasible chance of shocking the Crimson Tide if Quinn Ewers is able to return.

They will be in good shape even if Texas utilizes him in the manner in which Drew Brees suggested.