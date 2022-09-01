fbpx
Steve Sarkisian fires back at critics after odd decision to not release Texas football 2022 depth chart

Steve Sarkisian ruffled a few feathers when he decided not to release a depth chart for Texas football with the 2022 college season around the corner. Sarkisian told reporters that “a lot of guys are going to play”, noting that it didn’t matter whether they were a starter or a reserve. Naturally, many were struggling to see the logic behind the move.

On Thursday, Sarkisian spoke to reporters, firing back at his critics while clarifying the reasoning behind the decision, per Anwar Richardson on Twitter.

Per Richardson, Steve Sarkisian said that everyone “made way too big of a deal” about the depth chart not being released. The Texas football coach continued, saying that he was “shocked that it got so much attention.”

Finally, Sarkisian clarified why he made the choice to withhold a depth chart, explaining that he felt it would keep his players competitive. That’s all well and good.

But Sarkisian, a football coach since 2000, has been in the business long enough to know how this works. He had to have known that an unconventional decision like that- especially after a losing season in his first year- would attract a fair amount of attention.

Given the way things started for Steve Sarkisian in Austin, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this depth chart saga follow him throughout the 2022 college football season.

But he can quiet the noise by winning. It won’t take long for Texas football to see just how they measure up against the best the nation has to offer, as the Alabama Crimson Tide will roll into town for a matchup in Week 2.

