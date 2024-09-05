The marquee matchup of week two in college football will take place at The Big House in Ann Arbor when No. 3 Texas takes on No. 10 Michigan. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are looking to keep the momentum rolling after last week's 52-0 rout of Colorado State, and have a chance to send a message to the rest of the college football world in the process.

Texas is no stranger to big non conference road games under Sarkisian after they knocked off Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season. They're hoping for a similar result this time around, but the Texas head coach said on Wednesday's SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt that the result won't define their season.

“I do think these types of games serve as a really good barometer for us, and kind of where we're at naturally,” Sarkisian said. “We'd love to come out victorious Saturday, but this game's not gonna define us either. I think the beauty of it all is, now with the 12-team College Football Playoff, you're not really gonna get punished for playing these types of games anymore. I think it's gonna be great for the sport as we move forward that I think more people are gonna schedule these types of games early in the season.”

The biggest key for Texas to knock off Michigan

Texas football was clicking on both sides of the ball in week one, but Michigan represents a big step up in competition. However, quarterback is still a major question mark on this Michigan team, and surprise starter Davis Warren did little to ease the concern in a sloppy week one performance against Fresno State.

Texas can gain a massive upper hand in this matchup if they can make Warren uncomfortable. The obvious plan is to load the box to stop the Michigan running game, which Texas will likely do, but they also need to mix up their looks and give the inexperienced quarterback a lot to think about.

Texas is huge up front and extremely athletic in the secondary, which allows them to do a few things. The first thing they can do is they can disrupt the pocket while rushing just four players, and while they may not get home all the time against a good Michigan front, they can alter the throwing lanes for Warren and move him off his spot.

The athletic secondary will allow Texas to disguise coverages and confuse Warren on passing downs, something that should allow the Longhorns to get off the field on third down and create opportunities for turnovers.

The quarterback play on both teams is the biggest difference in this game. While Quinn Ewers will be steady, the Texas defense can make it a long afternoon for Warren at home.