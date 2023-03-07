Spring practices are kicking off across all of college football. And perhaps no program has kicked up more fuss than the Texas football program. Specifically the two quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the most recent topics surrounding his signal callers. First, Ewers made headlines for cutting his signature mullet. The Texas football head coach did mention a conversation took place in the offseason.

“One thing we had talked about is sometimes your appearance/perception precedes you and then you almost have to overcome yourself,” Sarkisian said, via Longhorns writer Danny Davis. “So all of a sudden now the guy gets a haircut and he cleans his beard up a little bit. And everyone thinks Quinn’s real serious right now. But that’s human nature, right?”

Manning stirred up controversy earlier in the year. The Texas football freshman lost his school ID on two separate occasions, incidents that went viral around campus. Sarkisian admitted there were growing pains and affirmed his support in the new signal caller.

“We make a big deal out of the guy losing his ID twice his first couple of weeks. He’s a freshman in college, but he does take it serious and he wants to be really good,” the Texas football head coach said.

Sarkisian also confirmed both players will compete for the team’s starting quarterback job. Ewers is the incumbent, throwing 15 touchdowns to six interceptions last year. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Ewers looks to be the favorite for the starting gig. However, only time will tell if he can hold onto his spot and start under center for the Texas football program.