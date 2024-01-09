Oregon State transfer wide receiver Silas Bolden announces his intentions to visit Texas football in January.

Oregon State transfer Silas Bolden has become one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal. Bolden announced his decision to leave the Beavers, choosing to continue his college career elsewhere. He was thought to stay on the West Coast, but Texas football picked up the phone to change that trajectory. The Longhorns will receive an official visit from Bolden on Jan. 13, per Greg Biggins at 247Sports.

Bolden will also visit Washington, USC, and Arizona in January. Following these officials, he'll likely make his decision to join a team for spring practice. The wide receiver is a three-star prospect through multiple recruiting platforms. Despite his ranking, he should make an immediate impact on a program after years of experience with Oregon State.

The 5'8″ speedster posted 54 receptions, 746 yards, and five touchdowns in 2023. He started his collegiate career in 2020, handling mostly kickoff responsibilities in his early years. Bolden broke out in 2023, having by far his best season in terms of offensive usage.

Texas football would be a great landing spot for Bolden, given their need for experience at the wide receiver position. The Longhorns will be missing their most productive pass catchers, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell in 2024 as they depart for the NFL draft. Bolden could come into the mix and serve as a downfield threat for quarterback Quinn Ewers and Texas football.

The Longhorns are in a position to compete for a National Title, despite the loss of key pieces. It's difficult for some today, but Texas football is back. A player like Bolden would really benefit from the national spotlight the program brings, being able to play in the SEC in 2024.