‘You guys can keep poking the bear’: Steve Sarkisian’s fiery response to Texas football QB question after Quinn Ewers injury

Texas football has some genuine excitement to it again after almost taking down Alabama. Steve Sarkisian’s squad lost starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to injury in the first quarter. Now, they will have to figure out where to go from here as the redshirt freshman recovers.

Ewers will be sidelined for roughly a month with a shoulder injury, leaving Texas football somewhat thin at quarterback. Backup Hudson Card played well enough to make it a close game against the Crimson Tide but wasn’t all that great. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 158 yards but also suffered an ankle injury in the Longhorns’ loss.

All the uncertainty under center has caused for a lot of intrigue around the Texas football program. Sarkisian got fed up with questions about the quarterback situation and laid into the reporters. He said that they can’t keep “poking the bear” and that he isn’t going to reveal any information about who they would go with.

Oh boy … Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was asked another QB question: "You guys can keep poking the bear on what I do at quarterback. At the end of the day, I'm not going to give you game planning decisions or how we practice. There's a reason you guys don't come to practice." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 15, 2022

Texas football will likely go with Card again if he is healthy. If not they will most likely turn to third-stringer Charles Wright or senior Ben Ballard. Wright was taking snaps with the first-team offense during practice this week, so look for him to potentially get some playing time.

Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy will have to step up while Ewers is down and Card is hobbled. Texas football will face UTSA at home this Saturday as they look to secure a winning record early in the season.