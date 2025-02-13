ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers hope to bounce back from a miserable season. The Lone Star State is sizzling as we continue our MLB odds series with a Texas Rangers over/under win total prediction and pick.

The Rangers went 78-84, crashing down to Earth after winning the World Series the previous season. Unfortunately, injuries caused them to tumble, and they could not make up ground. But they are back, and manager Bruce Bochy expects the Rangers to dominate.

The Rangers added Jake Burger to the squad in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Additionally, they signed Joc Pederson and Jacob Webb through free agency. But the Rangers also lost a plethora of players, including David Robertson, Max Scherzer, Kirby Yates, and Jose Leclerc. Furthermore, the Rangers traded Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals in the trade that netted Burger.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 85.5 Wins: +100

Under 85.5 Wins: -122

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Rangers went 9-4 against the Seattle Mariners, 3-3 against the New York Yankees, 4-3 against the Detroit Tigers, and 5-1 against the Kansas City Royals. Unfortunately, aside from these small wins, there were not many successes. The Rangers have some questions but have potential in their lineup and their pitching staff.

Adolis Garcia is recovering from his injury and looks to be better than ever this season. Significantly, he can batter the baseball at any moment and is capable of 40 home runs. Shortstop Corey Seager is looking for his fourth straight 30-home run season. Amazingly, he remains one of the cogs in the engine and is always a threat to drive runners home. Wyatt Langford has a high ceiling after a good rookie season. Now, he hopes to get even better and showcase his potential. Burger had 29 home runs last season. He adds another power bat to the lineup, which bodes well for him in Texas.

Jacob deGrom hopes to bounce back from his injuries and get back to dominating the rest of the league. Therefore, expect him to mix in his best pitches to try and get hitters out. Jon Gray might become the closer after spending his entire career as a starter. He was one of the more consistent pitchers last season and could be valuable in either spot. Cody Bradford strikes hitters out with an over-the-top delivery. While he is not the most consistent pitcher, he can still dominate and make hitters miss.

Webb has limited hitters to a .196 batting average over the past two seasons. If Gray is not the closer, then Webb is the next-best option. Daniel Robert has a sweeper that fools hitters.

The Rangers will win 86 games because their lineup is better and more dangerous than ever. Plus, they have a rotation with some solid pitchers who can take over the game.

Why You Should Bet the Under

The Rangers went 6-7 against the Houston Astros and 7-6 each against the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels. The Rangers were 2-5 against the Baltimore Orioles, 2-4 against the Boston Red Sox, and 2-4 against the Cleveland Guardians. Moreover, the Rangers went just 7-6 against the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in league history.

Much of the issues came from an inconsistent lineup, an injury-plagued rotation, and a bullpen that is still one of the worst in the majors. Josh Jung had a broken wrist last season, which severely limited him. Also, Jonah Heim lost 38 points on his batting average. Marcus Semien is still good but is getting older and bound to slow down.

Tyler Mahle is constantly dealing with health issues. What will happen to this rotation if injuries flare up again? Do they have the depth to cover those issues? The bullpen has so many issues, and constantly cannot hold onto a lead. This might prevent them from winning some games.

The Rangers will not win 86 games because their rotation will again struggle with injuries and not last over a 162-game season. Likewise, their bullpen has not shown any improvement.

Final Rangers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Injuries happen. However, the Rangers were dealt the brunt of them last season. I think they will have better injury luck this season. Moreover, I think they are divisional favorites and will win some of the games they lost last season. Expect their offense to get better, their rotation to stay healthy, and their bullpen to do just enough to give them 86 wins. To me, the Rangers will win 89 games this season.

Final Rangers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: