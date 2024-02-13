It was an electric atmosphere in Lubbock.

The Texas Tech basketball team smacked Kansas around on Monday night in Lubbock. The Red Raiders got a massive 79-50 upset victory over a top-5 team in the country as Grant McCasland's team continues to build an impressive resume.

After the game, McCasland was sure to credit the fans for an electric atmosphere (h/t Justin Apodaca of Red Raiders Sports).

“To have an atmosphere like this that gives you the lift, and to be able to do it on every possession is unique. I've played a lot of buildings, but this is one of the kind.”

It was quite the scene for the Texas Tech basketball program after a commanding victory over the Jayhawks, who were without leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. due to an injury.

After the Red Raiders got the win, McCasland was celebrating with the fans, and for good reason.

MONDAY MADNESS: Grant McCasland brings the student section out onto the court after Texas Tech upsets #6 kansas! (Btw, I’m 3 for 3 on covering Tech basketball games that end in a court-storming) pic.twitter.com/2kA3Nu1myY — Kayler Smith – KMID (@KaylerSmithTV) February 13, 2024

The Texas Tech basketball program now moves to 18-6 overall on the season and they are making every case to be considered a threat to win the entire Big 12 Conference, which would be quite the accomplishment given the amount of talent in that conference.

Texas Tech has its hands full coming up with another matchup against a top-10 team as they travel to play Iowa State on Saturday. After that, they face TCU, UCF, and Texas with two of those games being at home, so this is the perfect time for McCasland's team to get some momentum building.

So far, McCasland is making quite the difference with the Texas Tech basketball program.