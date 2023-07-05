The exodus from the Bob Huggins resignation at West Virginia has continued even though they did get some good news recently regarding sharpshooting guard Kerr Kriisa. Their losses have been other teams' gains, however, and one of the most significant additions of the offseason has been Tre Mitchell committing to Kentucky. Texas Tech has been active in the transfer portal this offseason and they were able to grab another one of West Virginia's exits. Joe Toussaint announced via social media that he was committing to Texas Tech after entering the transfer portal following Huggins' resignation.

Entering his final season of college basketball, this is Joe Toussaint's second time in the transfer portal. He began his NCAA career at Iowa where he played for three seasons before transferring to West Virginia last season. He committed to Texas Tech following interest from Alabama, Gonzaga, Kansas State and Miami among others.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season for West Virginia, Toussaint had his best college season yet. He averaged 9.4 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-best 32.7 percent from three-point range and 78.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Toussaint joins an impressive group of players that Texas Tech has been able to recruit through the transfer portal. In addition to Toussaint, they have also received commitments from former Arizona State players Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge and former Nevada guard Darrion Williams. Texas Tech is coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish 16-16 overall and only 5-13 in Big 12 Conference play. They also have a new coach in Grant McCasland who was hired following the resignation of Mark Adams when it was revealed that the had used racially insensitive remarks.