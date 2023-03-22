Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After Mark Adams resignation, Texas Tech men’s basketball tried to swing big in their search for the team’s next head coach. While none of those big names panned out, Texas Tech has zeroed in on hiring a head coach on the rise.

North Texas’ Grant McCasland has emerged as the favorite to become the Red Raiders’ next head coach, via Jeff Goodman of Stadium. McCasland’s hiring at Texas Tech could be announced as soon as North Texas is done playing in the NIT.

Adams resigned after his suspension for using a racially insensitive comment around one of his players. As the Red Raiders looked for the next head coach, they were tied to some of the biggest names available, including Rick Pitino. But with Pitino going to St. John’s and their other big name leads falling through, Texas Tech has decided to go with McCasland.

Grant McCasland has been the head coach at North Texas since 2017. He previously served in the same role at Arkansas State and spent five years as an assistant with Baylor.

Since joining the Mean Green, McCasland has helped lead North Texas to an impressive 132-65 record. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 after winning the Conference-USA Tournament. Once there, North Texas – who was a No. 13 seed – knocked off No. 4 Purdue in the first round.

While that was North Texas’ only NCAA Tournament appearance under McCasland, the Mean Green have shined in the postseason. In McCasland’s first season, North Texas won the College Basketball Invitational. This season, North Texas has reached the semifinals of the NIT.

Whenever their run ends in the NIT, McCasland is expected to leave North Texas for Texas Tech. Staying in state, the Red Raiders are hopeful McCasland can usher in a new era at Texas Tech.