ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) take on the TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-TCU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Texas Tech-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-TCU Odds

Texas Tech: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -410

TCU: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is the top scoring team in the Big 12 this season. They average 82.4 points per game, and they shoot 48.2 percent from the field. Along with that, the Red Raiders shoot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc, which is the second-best in the conference. Texas Tech also does a great job not turning the ball over. In their last two games, they have scored 111 and 93 points, so they have been doing a great job lately. If they can keep up, Texas Tech will be able to cover this spread on the road.

The Red Raiders play solid defensively. They allow just 67.0 points per game, and opponents shoot just 42.1 percent against them. Texas Tech is coming off a game at Oklahoma State in which they allowed just 55 points. TCU is the worst scoring team in the Big 12, so Texas Tech should be able to have a similar defensive game. The Horned Frogs do not shoot the ball well, and they have the lowest three-point percentage in the conference. With Texas Tech being solid on defense, they should be able to hold TCU down Tuesday night.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU does not score the ball well, so they will have to keep up on defense. On the season, the Horned Frogs allow 68.4 points per game. That is just middle of the pack in the Big 12, but anytime a team can allow less than 70 points per game, it is a good thing. TCU has to do their best to contain Texas Tech's offense in this one. If they can hold them to the mid-70s, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

TCU has been playing some of their best basketball lately. They have won four of their last five games with their lone loss coming against a very good Iowa State team. Their four wins have not come against the best teams, but they are still wins, and those are always important. The Horned Frogs just have to ride this momentum into Tuesday night. If they can do that, they will have a chance to cover the spread against a good Texas Tech team.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech is the better team here. They are ranked in the top-10, and there is a lot of reason to believe they will make a run come March. The Red Raiders are also 6-1 in true road games this season, which is a very good record away from home. On the other hand, TCU is 12-2 at home this season, so there is a chance for them to pull of the upset. For this game, though, I like Texas Tech to take advantage of TCU's lack of offense and cover the spread on the road.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -8.5 (-114)