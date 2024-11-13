ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Texas continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Arkansas. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas-Arkansas prediction and pick.

Texas (8-1) travels to Fayetteville to face Arkansas (5-4) in a highly anticipated SEC showdown. The No. 3 Longhorns are riding high after a dominant 49-17 victory over Florida, showcasing their explosive offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas is favored by 13.5 points, but the Razorbacks, fresh off a bye week, aim to capitalize on their home-field advantage. Arkansas has proven capable of upsets, notably defeating then-No. 4 Tennessee earlier this season. With a history of rivalry and Texas seeking redemption after their 2021 loss, expect a fiercely competitive matchup as both teams vie for crucial conference standings.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-3

Over/Under: 4-4-1

Head-to-Head: 1-2 ML / 2-1 ATS / 2-1 O/U

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns are poised to continue their dominant run in the SEC as they travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas in Week 12. Steve Sarkisian's squad, boasting an impressive 8-1 record, has proven they belong among the elite in college football. The Longhorns' offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers, has been nothing short of spectacular, averaging 38.9 points per game. Ewers' performance against Florida last week, where he threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, showcases the explosive potential of this Texas attack. Coupled with a robust rushing game that amassed 210 yards against the Gators, the Longhorns present a multi-dimensional offensive threat that will be difficult for Arkansas to contain.

Defensively, Texas has been equally impressive, allowing a mere 12.1 points per game. This stingy unit will pose significant challenges for an Arkansas team that has struggled with consistency throughout the season. The Razorbacks' recent 63-31 loss to Ole Miss exposed glaring weaknesses in their defense, which the high-powered Texas offense is likely to exploit. While Arkansas has shown flashes of potential, including an upset win over Tennessee earlier in the season, they lack the consistency and firepower to match up against a Texas team firing on all cylinders. With Texas eyeing a spot in the College Football Playoff, expect them to come into this game focused and determined to make a statement. The Longhorns' balanced attack, championship pedigree, and superior talent across the board should lead them to a convincing victory over Arkansas.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-3

Over/Under: 5-4

Head-to-Head: 2-1 ML / 1-2 ATS / 2-1 O/U

While Texas enters as heavy favorites, Arkansas has the potential to pull off a monumental upset in Week 12 at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks, coming off a much-needed bye week, have had ample time to prepare for this crucial SEC matchup. Arkansas has already proven the ability to compete with top-tier opponents this season, notably upsetting then-No. 4 Tennessee in Fayetteville. This victory, their first home win over a top-five team since 1999, demonstrates the Razorbacks' capacity to rise to the occasion in big games. Head coach Sam Pittman has instilled a fighting spirit in his team, and the electric atmosphere of a packed Razorback Stadium could provide the emotional boost needed to challenge the third-ranked Longhorns.

Offensively, Arkansas boasts a potent attack, averaging an impressive 483.4 yards and 33 points per game under the guidance of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. This high-powered offense, led by quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, has the potential to exploit any weaknesses in the Texas defense. Defensively, the Razorbacks will be motivated to bounce back after their last home performance, and the extra week of preparation could lead to strategic adjustments to contain Texas' offensive threats. Moreover, the Longhorns may be susceptible to overconfidence after their dominant win over Florida, potentially overlooking an Arkansas team hungry for redemption. With the home crowd behind them and the memory of their 2021 victory over Texas still fresh, Arkansas has all the ingredients to orchestrate a stunning upset and shake up the college football landscape.

Final Texas-Arkansas Predictions & Pick

Texas enters this SEC showdown as heavy favorites against Arkansas, with the spread set at -13.5 points. The Longhorns' high-powered offense, led by Heisman candidate Quinn Ewers, should pose significant challenges for Arkansas' defense, which struggled mightily against Ole Miss recently. Texas' stingy defense, allowing just 12 points per game, is likely to contain Arkansas' inconsistent quarterback situation. While Arkansas has shown the ability to upset ranked teams at home, Texas' balanced attack and championship aspirations give them a clear edge. The Longhorns' need to impress the playoff committee should motivate them to maintain focus and avoid complacency as they cover the lofty spread on the road.

Final Texas-Arkansas Predictions & Pick: Texas -13.5 (-110), Over 57.5 (-110)