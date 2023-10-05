One of the most prestigious and well-known rivalries in college football is here again. The Red River Rivalry is the most anticipated game of the week. Texas and Oklahoma, two ranked teams with two of the best quarterbacks in the nation, will be playing a heated rivalry game this weekend. Both teams are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC after this season, making this potentially their last matchup in the conference. This article has everything you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the Red River Rivalry?

The Red River Rivalry is played at one of the most important venues in college sports. Since 1932, the game has been played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, a neutral location between the teams. Kickoff is on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma

ABC has broadcasting rights to the Texas-Oklahoma game. Chris Fowler will be on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit will provide color, and Holly Rowe will be on the sideline. The game can also be streamed live using fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7| Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Cotton Bowl — Dallas, Texas

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Texas -6.5 | O/U 60.5

Texas storylines

There is no doubt at this point that Texas is one of the teams on top of the football world heading into this Oklahoma showdown. The No. 3 team in the nation is fresh off yet another ranked victory, a blowout win over then-ranked 24th Kansas.

The offense is running on all cylinders, and Quinn Ewers continues to put on a show. The former top-ranked recruit in the nation is putting it all together and improving every week. He has always had the arm talent, illustrated by his 1,358 passing yards this season, but now he is showing off an ability with the legs as well. After two rushing touchdowns last week, Ewers is up to five rushing touchdowns on the season. He isn't usually thought of as a duel threat, but if Ewers can keep defenses guessing, it will even further open up an already potent offense.

Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell are Ewers' top targets. Both have over 300 receiving yards on the season. Worthy has three touchdowns, while Mitchell has four. Both players have elite speed and give Texas big-play ability.

While the passing game has been good, the running game has been great. The team was expected to decline in that department after generational prospect Bijan Robinson left for the NFL. His replacement, Jonathon Brooks, has filled in better than anyone could have expected. Brooks' 597 yards on the ground are the third-most in the country.

Part of this success running the ball is due to an elite offensive line. Texas has improved in the trenches on both sides of the football. Defensively, they are holding teams to 3.07 rushing yards per attempt and have only given up two rushing touchdowns.

Oklahoma storylines

With the rest of the Big 12 struggling, whoever leaves the Red River Rivalry with the Golden Hat will be in the driver's seat in the conference going forward.

College football is filled with elite-level quarterback play this season. Lost in that mix has been the underrated Dillon Gabriel. The former UCF transfer has surprisingly been one of the top football throwers in the country, ranking seventh in the nation with 1,593 passing yards. His 15 passing touchdowns are tied for third in the nation.

Oklahoma football has a balanced offensive attack. Fourteen players have already scored a touchdown from scrimmage for the Sooners, meaning defenses can't focus in on one or two players.

Brent Venables has also turned the Oklahoma defense around. One of the best defensive coaches in college football, the second-year head coach has drastically improved a defense that was terrible last season.

Both Oklahoma and Texas are 5-0, and a win in the rivalry game will be huge for either team going forward. Oklahoma hasn't played any teams of significance yet, so a win against Texas would be massive for their season outlook.

Red River Rivalry history

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma was first played in 1900. It has been played annually since 1929. The 2023 version of the game will be the 119th contest between the two schools.

Originally named the Red River Shootout, the game is also commonly referred to as the Red River Showdown. The Red River is the body of water that distinguishes the Texas and Oklahoma border.

Texas has a 63-5-5 record over Oklahoma. The Longhorns also carry the longest win streak in the series, with eight straight victories from 1940-1947 and again in 1958-1965. While Texas won last year's rivalry game, the Sooners have dominated the competition as of late, winning six of the last eight matches.

Since the '30s, the game has almost always been played at the Cotton Bowl on the second Saturday of October.