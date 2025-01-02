ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our Women's College Basketball odds series with a Texas-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas-Oklahoma.

The Texas Longhorns are a top-10 team. They are chasing the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and the other Final Four favorites right now. However, while the national chase — and the battle for a No. 1 seed in the Women's NCAA Tournament — takes center stage for a lot of college basketball fans, Texas has to deal with its own conference first. More than anything else, the path to a No. 1 seed for Texas goes through the SEC. If the Longhorns can win their conference, they probably will be a top seed in March.

It's not hard to see why this would be true.

Texas is ranked No. 6 in the coaches' poll. Yet, the Longhorns are trailing two SEC teams in that same poll. South Carolina is No. 2. The Gamecocks have only one loss and have responded extremely well to that one loss against UCLA. LSU is No. 4. The Tigers are unbeaten and are looking like a frontline national championship contender once again under coach Kim Mulkey. If Texas can overtake both of those teams to win the SEC championship, the Longhorns would almost certainly rise to a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. That's the reality in the SEC, which appears to have the best conference in both men's and women's college basketball in 2025.

How good and how deep is the SEC in women's college hoops? The Oklahoma team facing Texas on the first Thursday night of 2025 is ranked No. 10 in the nation. OU recently defeated Michigan, a top-25 team, on a neutral court. The Sooners have played good teams and have lost only one game so far this season. Texas is obviously aspiring to knock off South Carolina and LSU, the two teams ahead of the Longhorns in the national polls, but UT has to worry about Oklahoma and other formidable SEC teams as well. This is obviously a huge and fierce rivalry game, so this would matter for both sides no matter what the rankings are. However, the fact that this is a top-10 matchup — No. 6 versus No. 10 — makes this game that much bigger. It's a true women's basketball showcase which will give us a lot of fresh information and will reshape what figures to be a very compelling SEC championship race.

Here are the Texas-Oklahoma Women's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Women's College Basketball Odds: Texas-Oklahoma Odds

Odds have not yet been posted as of early Thursday morning. We will update when available.

Texas:

Moneyline:

Oklahoma:

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Texas vs Oklahoma

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is the better team with the better coach. Vic Schaefer took Mississippi State to the top tier of college basketball, coming within an eyelash of winning the national championship. He has unsurprisingly led Texas to the top of the sport, reaching the Elite Eight last season and getting a No. 1 seed in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament. Texas is not going to be rattled in this game. The Longhorns can go on the road and get the job done.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners have tested themselves in nonconference play. Now they get Texas at home. OU will go all-in for this game and should be right there with a chance to win at the end of regulation.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

As we write this article, betting lines have not yet been posted. If the spread is Texas -2.5 or smaller, we'll lean to Texas. If it's more like 4.5 or 5.5, we would lean to Oklahoma. Once odds are posted, we will update our pick.

Final Texas-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: