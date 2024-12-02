No. 5 Texas women’s basketball emerged victorious from the Gulf Coast Showcase, capping a grueling three-day tournament with a hard-fought 78-73 win over West Virginia on Sunday night. The Longhorns secured the championship behind standout performances from multiple players, but head coach Vic Schaefer made it clear that senior forward Aaliyah Moore could be the key to unlocking the team’s full potential.

“When she’s right, our team is way different. And we absolutely need that,” Schaefer said following Moore’s impactful showing in the final, as reported by Anna Ambrose and Zach Davis of The Daily Texan.

Moore, who has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and is currently managing tendonitis in her knee, delivered 20 points against the Mountaineers, stepping up in a critical moment. With senior guard Rori Harmon fouled out late in the game, Moore’s performance helped Texas preserve its lead and secure the tournament title.

The Gulf Coast Showcase presented a test of stamina and depth for Texas. The Longhorns opened the event on Friday with a dominant 90-50 win over New Mexico State, led by sophomore forward Madison Booker and fifth-year forward Taylor Jones. Booker and Jones scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, while Harmon contributed five assists.

Texas women's basketball benefiting from strong roster

On Saturday, freshman forward Justice Carlton showcased her scoring ability in the semi-final against Butler University, leading the Longhorns to a 94-59 victory with a career-high 30 points. Carlton’s performance drew praise from Harmon, who called her teammate “unguardable, untouchable.” The last Texas player to reach 30 points in a game was Harmon in 2022.

“I’m not shocked at all. This is what I expected from her,” Harmon said of Carlton. “She is unguardable, untouchable. She can take anyone.”

Sunday’s championship game against West Virginia provided the toughest challenge of the weekend. Texas saw a double-digit lead shrink to just two points late in the game after a technical foul on Schaefer shifted momentum. With the outcome hanging in the balance, Carlton sealed the win by stealing the ball on West Virginia’s final possession, ensuring Texas could run out the clock.

Booker was named to the all-tournament team, and Harmon earned Gulf Coast Showcase MVP honors, but Moore’s performance in the title game underscored her importance to Texas’ championship aspirations. Despite ongoing health concerns, Moore’s presence in an already strong Longhorns' lineup adds a physical and scoring dimension that Schaefer believes the Longhorns cannot do without.

Texas will next face a major road test against the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.