No. 3 Texas women’s basketball staged a thrilling comeback at home to defeat No. 5 LSU 65-58 on Sunday, overcoming a sluggish first half to secure a statement win in Austin. The win marked Texas’ fourth straight against a top-25 opponent and extended its winning streak to 10 games.

Head coach Vic Schaefer had high praise for his team’s toughness after the game, calling it a “gutsy, gutsy win” following a dominant fourth-quarter effort, per Levon Whittaker of KXAN. The Longhorns trailed by as many as 12 in the third quarter and entered the final period down five, but they outplayed the Tigers down the stretch to seal the win.

Expand Tweet

Texas struggled early, shooting just 7-for-37 from the field in the first half. Madison Booker, the Longhorns' leading scorer, missed all 11 of her shot attempts before halftime, but she delivered when it mattered most. Booker scored 16 points, including four clutch free throws in the final 24 seconds, to help Texas pull away late.

The turning point came midway through the fourth quarter when Bryanna Preston’s layup gave Texas a 50-49 lead, its first of the game. Rori Harmon followed with back-to-back baskets to extend the margin, and the Longhorns never looked back. They finished a perfect 21-for-21 from the free-throw line, a key factor in the win.

LSU was led by Aneesah Morrow, who had 15 points and 20 rebounds, but foul trouble in the third quarter allowed Texas to stay within striking distance. The Tigers struggled to regain control as the Longhorns’ defense tightened in the final minutes.

Texas also saw a new addition to the starting lineup as freshman Justice Carlton earned her first career start. She contributed five points and six rebounds in 17 minutes after limited playing time in recent weeks.

With the win, Texas women's basketball improved to 26-2 overall and 11-1 in the SEC. The Longhorns will travel to Georgia on Feb. 24, while LSU (25-2, 10-2) will look to rebound at home against Georgia on Thursday.

Reporting by Jim Vertuno of The Associated Press contributed to this article.