TFT Set 7.5: Everything New in Uncharted Realms

Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms

Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms is the mid-set update, making this Set 7.5.

TFT Set 7.5 will introduce 24 new units, 5 new Dragons, 4 new Traits, and a new Dragon designed from the ground up for TFT.

“The entire landscape of the Dragonlands has shifted through powerful earthquakes and magic induced terraforming. That’s just what you get when you have a bunch of Little Legends running around playing with draconic magic. But you know what? I’m not here to point fingers (but it is your fault); I’m here to provide some information about those new units and traits,” Rodger “Riot Prism” Caudill said.

Uncharted Realms Removed Units and Traits

Trainers

“Trainers’ star pupil, Nomsy, is now the expert.”

Heimerdinger

Tristana

Lulu

Revel

“The time to Revel is long past. The Lagoon is super effective at dousing these firecrackers.”

Tahm Kench

Jinx

Corki

Sona

Legends

“They say Legends never die. But that’s just a line from a pop song.”

Anivia

Ornn

Volibear* Volibear will still be in TFT, but is no longer a Legend.



Other Removed Units

Aatrox

Taric

Ashe

Thresh

Shen

Kayn

Nami

Elise

Illaoi

Ryze

Ornn

Neeko

Talon

Pyke

Uncharted Realms New Units and Traits

Sohm – New Dragon

“The spirit of the tides, Sohm formed the great reefs of the Dragonlands as a home for his fishy friends. There he preferred to be forgotten to the world, just Sohmbody that you used to know, but times have changed and now Sohm has reawakened to protect —-will you help him?”

Sohm is the new Dragon, developed from the ground up just for TFT. He is a 7 cost Tier 4 Lagoon, Dragon, and Mage.

Ability: Sohm sends out the tide to an unmarked target, marking them with a Tideblossom and dealing magic damage to enemies along the way. Tideblossoms transfer to a nearby target if the enemy dies. After 3 casts, Sohm’s next cast instead summons a vortex under each Tideblossom, dealing even more magic damage to enemies in the area.

Gameplay: Giving your Sohm a Blue Buff is ideal, and with the Lagoon trait already providing AP, the next ideal items are Jeweled Gauntlet and Infinity Edge.

Swain

“No longer a Dragonmancer nor a Ragewing, Swain has moved up in the world… literally with his newfound ability to fly and command dragonlings.”

He is a 7 cost Tier 4 Darkflight, Dragon.

Ability: Swain releases his dragonling flock, launching dragonlings toward nearby enemies that each deal magic damage to their target, then return to Swain and heal him for a percent of his missing Health.

Gameplay: Much like his League counterpart, Swain now acts as a carry with sustain, with a potential to be both a full AP in the backline or tanking the enemy with tank items. Items that improve healing is ideal on him ,as it will also allow him to itemize more towards damage without sacrificing a lot of sustain.

Nomsy

Nomsy is now a unit! She is a 6 Cost Tier 3 Dragon, Mage, and Prodigy.

Ability: Nomsy shoots a Fireball at her target. Upon impact it explodes releasing even MORE fireballs!

Prodigy: Every game Nomsy will be able to summon a new Trainer: Heimerdinger, Tristana, or Lulu. Her summoned Trainer will have their trait and spell from Dragonlands, but they’ve been adjusted to scale with Nomsy’s power.

Nomsy will also take the trait of the summoned Trainer. Nomsy will become a Mage with Heimerdinger, Cannoneer with Tristana, and Evoker with Lulu.

Nomsy and the Trainer will count as one each towards a Trait.

Zippy

“Zippy is a hyperactive Dragon. He just wants to roll around and mosh. Zippy’s tanky, disruptive, and downright goofy.”

Zippy is a 6 Cost Tier 3 Dragon and Guild.

Ability: Zippy shields himself and somersaults toward the highest percent health enemy, dealing a percent of his Attack Damage as physical damage and knocking them back slightly.

Gameplay: Zippy is capable of being a carry, but the fact that his ability makes him target the opponent with the highest percentage health, he cannot focus targets. He does provide some crowd control with the knockback from his ability, though.

Neither Zippy nor Nomsy can be acquired through Blue/Grey Loot Orbs, due to how powerful each unit is.

Terra

Terra is an 8 Cost Tier 5 Dragon and Monolith

Monolith (Passive): Reveal three hexes that grant units starting combat in them Damage Reduction

Ability: Terra slams the ground causing an earthquake around them, dealing physical damage based on a combination of their Armor, Magic Resist, and Attack Damage. At the end of the earthquake Terra’s scales are hardened for 6 seconds, granting Armor and Magic Resist.

Lagoon

Lagoon units gain Ability Power and Attack Speed that increases at trait breakpoints (3/6/9/12). Additionally, a Seastone appears on the board, storing power when Lagoon units cast Abilities.

As you empower your Seastone you’ll unlock more loot, with a couple of surprises to boot! The Seastone stores and tracks power throughout the game, with more impactful loot coming as you reach deeper thresholds.

Lagoon Units

Malphite: Tier 1 Bruiser

Taliyah: Tier 1 Mage

Kai’Sa: Tier 2 Dragonmancer

Zac: Tier 2 Guardian

Seraphine: Tier 3 Evoker

Zeri: Tier 3 Cannoneer

Nilah: Tier 4 Assassin

Sohm: Tier 4 (7 Gold), Dragon, Mage

You have a couple of choices for your Lagoon frontline; Bruisers with Malphite or Guardians with Zac. As for carries, Kai’Sa (with a Blue Buff) can power up the Seastone quick. She can also function as a temporary item holder for Sohm.

Darkflight

“Not everything that has emerged from the fluctuating lands of Uncharted Realms is as pristine and serene as a water Dragon at a Dragon spa.”

The unit in the Darkflight hex is sacrificed at start of combat, granting a copy of a random item they have to each Darkflight champion as well as bonus health that increases at trait breakpoints (2/4/6/8).

Non-craftable items and Emblems are corrupted when they’re copied, instead becoming Darkflight Essence.

Darkflight Units

Aphelios: Tier 2 Cannoneer

Rell: Tier 2 Cavalier

Rengar: Tier 3 Assassin

Swain: Tier 4 (7 Gold) Dragon

“Darkflight is a medium sized trait that focuses on duplicating items at the cost of sacrificing a unit. Pick your ideal item that you’d love for each Darkflight champion to use like Hand of Justice or Warmogs, or use it to make multiple copies of a utility item like Zephyr or Zz’Rot. Don’t forget that you only get to duplicate one item from the sacrificed unit, so just equip what you need!”

Set 7.5 Trait Changes

The breakpoints for some Traits have been changed. Other balancing changes for these can also be expected.

Dragonmancer (3/6/9) >>> (2/4/6/8)

Jade (3/6/9/12) >>> (3/5/7/9)

Ragewing (3/6/9) >>> (2/4/6/8)

Guardian (2/4/6) >>> (2/4/6/8)

Astral has also been reworked. It seems it will no longer award Astral units, but will instead grant more gold the more Astral units and higher star levels you have.

Set 7.5 New Augments

New Augments will also be added in Uncharted Realms. Note that the ones listed below is not all of the ones to be added, and the exact numbers may be slightly different from the live version.

Lucky Gloves (Gold): Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions items that they can use well. Gain a Thief’s Gloves.

Scoped Weapons (Gold, Prismatic): Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +2 Attack Range and 15% Attack Speed.

Dragon Imperialist (Gold): If you only have 1 Dragon, Dragons execute enemies they damage who are below 25% Health.

Consistency (Gold): Gain double streak gold.

Age of Dragons (Prismatic): If you only have Dragons, every 5th attack from a Dragon fires a Dragonsoul blast that deals magic damage equal to 12% of their target’s max Health. Gain a Nomsy and 2 random Tier 4 Dragons.

A cheat sheet of all the Origins and Classes in TFT Set 7.5 can also be viewed.