TGL, the simulator golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is back in action on Tuesday night. McIlroy's Boston Common is facing off against Los Angeles Golf Club, featuring Tommy Fleetwood in his debut match. One of the best iron players in the world, Fleetwood knew he hit his shot further on the second hole than the computer said. TGL's first “invalid reading” led to a firestorm on social media.

Expand Tweet

Fleetwood hit a great shot but the monitor picked up the divot instead of the ball. That is a risk TGL took on by using real grass in their arena. The players are hitting better shots because of the grass instead of fake turf, so the trade-off is worth it. But that did not stop golf fans from making fun of the league on social media.

@RickRunGood knows this is the worst-case scenario, “The TGL nightmare: the simulator didn’t pick up Tommy’s approach. Ugh.”

@NelsonAdcock wants to see a big change to the league, “They HAVE to change simulators. The league has no chance with an inaccurate simulator.”

Fleetwood himself even chimed in during the confusion, “I know I hit it better than that.”

Expand Tweet

Fleetwood is on Los Angeles Golf Club with Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, and Sahith Theegala. He sat out the team's opening match, a blowout win over Jupiter Links Golf Club. Now Theegala is out and Fleetwood is in for this week's match. LAGC got off to a hot start, going up 4-0 through five holes.

TGL takes a hiatus after this match, with a week off before a President's Day tripleheader that does include LAGC. They should leave it all out in the arena this week to take over first place in the league's standings. As long as the simulator does not get in the way.