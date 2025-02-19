TGL, the simulator league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, was back in action on Tuesday night. After a successful President's Day triple-header, Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club faced New York Golf Club in the TGL arena. Rickie Fowler, Cam Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick won their first match as NYGC in a 10-3 blowout. While playing out the string, Tiger Woods hit a hilariously bad shot.

Woods was 199 yards away from the hole and hit a wedge because he thought he was only 99 yards away. ESPN showed footage of someone saying “99” when Woods asked for a yardage, but that is common on the golf course. When not playing on a simulator, it is easy to tell the difference between 199 and 99. But depth perception on a screen is much harder.

Marty Smith pulled the 15-time major champion aside after the shot. Woods said of the TGL gaffe, “One of the most embarrassing moments of my golf career just happened.”

TGL has not been kind to Woods and the Jupiter Links GC squad. They are now 1-2 and dead last in the league standings. New York was in last before this match and they finally put it together. After the win, they jumped into the fourth spot which would put them in the playoffs.

New York looks to keep the momentum up when they return to the arena to play Los Angeles Golf Club next Monday. The second leg of that doubleheader pits last place Boston Common against Atlanta Drive. And then Woods and Jupiter Links are back against first-place The Bay Golf Club on Tuesday.

Tom Kim played well for Jupiter Links but was let down by Woods and Kevin Kisner. If Kisner hits the bench for Max Homa, they could pull off the upset on Tuesday.