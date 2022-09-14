‘That motherf—–r?’: Ryan Fitzpatrick still convinced Tom Brady slander was against him, not Derek Carr

There seems to be nothing that will convince former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick that he was the one Tom Brady referred to as the “motherf—–r” whom a team stuck with despite Brady hitting the free-agent market in 2020.

Not a few Twitter investigators would later come to their realization that maybe Tom Brady was really talking about Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders, but since no name has been definitely dropped, the mystery remains open and Ryan Fitzpatrick has no problem being the face of that enigma.

In a guest appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Ryan Fitzpatrick was asked whether he still thinks Brady had him on his mind when the now-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback uttered that infamous motherf—–r line during an episode of HBO’s The Shop. To which Fitzpatrick responded “I still believe to this day that I am that mutha.”

"I still believe to this day that I am that mutha…" – Ryan Fitzpatrick believes that Tom Brady was talking about HIM when he delivered his infamous "that motherf*****" line during free agency 😂😂😂 🎙https://t.co/3qTZ4c9liF

It could be remembered that around the time Tom Brady was looking for a place to start a new chapter in his career after a very long stint with the New England Patriots, the Dolphins could have gone after him because they only had Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starter. Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal worth $11 million with the Dolphins in 2019, meaning there was only a year left on that deal when Brady hit the market. The Dolphins could have found a way to acquire Brady if they wanted to — or at least make a play for him. Instead, they marched ahead with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their QB1.

Fitzpatrick would later play for the Washington Football Team before calling it a career in June 2022.

He retired with 34,990 passing yards and 223 passing touchdowns and a 59-87-1 record across 166 games played with nine different NFL teams. He spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the longest he had with one team in his pro career.