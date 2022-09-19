The Green Bay Packers faltered in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, with star running back Aaron Jones getting just five carries and catching three passes. Matt LaFleur knew he wanted to get Jones and fellow running back AJ Dillon more involved for Sunday night’s Week 2 showdown against the Chicago Bears, and the Packers worked their game plan to perfection in a 27-10 victory.

“Coach came out and said it, ‘We’re going to get you and AJ the ball more, get you guys more involved.’ That just naturally put a smile on my face,” Jones said, via the Packers website. “I knew I had to show up when my number was called.”

Jones racked up 132 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries while also hauling in three passes for 38 yards and a score against Chicago. Dillon got 18 carries and picked up 61 yards on the ground as Green Bay’s offense controlled the clock with a dominant performance. With the running game racking up 203 yards, Aaron Rodgers cruised to an efficient 19-for-25 passing effort for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers totaled 414 yards of offense and controlled the football for over 37 minutes.

As good as Rodgers still is, Green Bay going with a more balanced attack with its two stud running backs makes them way more dangerous, especially as the future Hall of Fame quarterback continues to build chemistry with his new receiving corps. LaFleur recognized the error of his ways after the Packers managed just seven points against the Vikings and made sure to switch things up for Week 2.

Green Bay must continue to rely on these two backs as consistent sources of offense throughout this season. It doesn’t have to always be Rodgers playing hero. Sunday was a perfect template for the Packers’ offense.