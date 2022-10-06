‘That was probably the lowest point’: Brian Robinson breaks silence on shooting upon return to Commanders

One can only imagine just how difficult the past month has been for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. The 23-year old was reportedly shot multiple times during a robbery attempt back in late August. The good news was that the gunshot wounds were non-fatal. And now Robinson is one step closer to his much-awaited NFL debut after worryingly requiring surgery on his right leg in the aftermath of the shooting.

With Robinson having returned to practice, the rookie out of Alabama reflected on the long, winding path of recovery he took to get to where he is right now: on the precipice of a return to the field.

“That was probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in my life,” Robinson said, per ESPN. “The only thing I remember is just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, just spreading the love. That was all I needed at the time. People probably didn’t know. I don’t think the crowd knows how much that meant to me.”

It was also great to see Brian Robinson possess such a positive outlook despite having legitimately faced a life and death situation. He is just looking at his predicament as if it was just another regular inconvenience.

“I guess I’m the king of adversity,” Robinson added. “I’ve dealt with so much adversity in my life. This is just another situation where I just got to be stronger than what I’m up against. I’ve had my tests, just having to be away from ball, be away from the organization for a little while just to kind of get myself together. But all of that time was very much needed.”

Robinson’s strength in overcoming this kind of adversity is so admirable, and it might be why he’s progressed so well just five weeks after the horrible incident.

“It’s been a long five weeks, but it’s a lot of work. We put in a lot of work over that time. I can say I did everything I needed to do over that time period to make sure I was here today,” Robinson said.

Brian Robinson could make his rookie debut as soon as the Commanders’ Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. The Commanders coaching staff will be careful, but if Robinson continues to crush any and all obstacles thrown his way, he might make an appearance on the field sooner than later.