The Taylor Swift-NFL crossover continues.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is the latest player to reveal he's a Swiftie after the singer/songwriter visited Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The appearance seemingly confirmed the dating rumors between her and Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. The news blew up the internet, and made a 41-3 blowout one of the most talked about games of the day.

Following the game, Kelce rented out a restaurant for Swift and the Chiefs team. During the postgame activities, Chris Jones got to meet Swift. When asked by Jason Kelce during an episode of the New Heights podcast, Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, if he fist-bumped Swift, Jones responded, “Hell, yeah, I put it on. Straight up! That's my dawg!”

If Kelce and Swift continue to date, it's more than likely all the Chiefs players will convert into Swifties if they aren't already. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already addressed feeling pressure from the Swifties to throw a touchdown pass to Travis. The Swift effect is not just hitting Chris Jones and the Chiefs, but the NFL.

The arrival of Taylor Swift drew in way more viewers to watch a one-sided game that would normally cause spectators to turn away. The game pulled in 24.3 million viewers, the most of any match during the weekend. It also recorded the most women between the ages of 12-49 tuning in.

The crossover is only expected to continue as Swift is expected to come to the Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday. With the game airing on Sunday Night Football, don't be surprised if another Swift appearance produces record viewing numbers on the primetime stage.