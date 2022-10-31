‘That’s not happening’: Bryce Young reveals the Alabama football birthday ritual Nick Saban won’t partake in

Bryce Young revealed an Alabama football birthday ritual that Nick Saban will likely not participate in, per Tide Illustrated.

“That’s the GOAT,” Young said. “If he doesn’t want to go in the cold tub, that’s not happening. He’s definitely exempt from that.”

Alabama has a birthday tradition where players and personnel go in a cold tub. But Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide will allow Nick Saban to fade the cold tub.

Bryce Young later commented on Nick Saban’s greatness.

“Obviously, Coach is really probably the biggest reason why we’re all here on the team,” Young said. “Just that level of excellence that’s sustained at a high level throughout the years. Me being a part of it now for this being my third year, just to be able to see what that level of greatness looks like up close and personal… His birthday is kind of a cool little opportunity to reflect, but I have all the respect in the world for Coach — we all do. He’s the greatest to do it, so I’m just happy to be here and be able to learn from him every day.”

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly attempted to use Nick Saban’s birthday as an opportunity to butter him up ahead of the upcoming LSU-Alabama game.

“It’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want to wish him a happy birthday … maybe that’ll soften things up,” Kelly said.

Nick Saban is clearly one of the most respected presences in all college sports. But he tends to keep things strictly professional, so he’s likely focused on football-based activities despite today being his birthday.