In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.

An off-court issue that dies down after a couple of weeks or a one-week suspension because of an on-court melee is plausible, but others do extravagant actions. These instances are not given any sort of leeway as they are banned from the NFL because of grave blunders they committed. Now, let’s look back at all these guys and possibly learn a thing or two from their experience.

Art Folz

In the older style of the sport, winning the NFL in 1925 was proclaimed for the squad that finishes atop the regular season standings. There was no postseason format at that juncture of the sport, and there was this intriguing aspect of franchises being able to schedule more games to have the chance to gain some sort of an advantage.

What Art Folz did was schedule two additional contests against subpar opponents to accumulate more wins for his team. The major of this approach was he recruited four high school students to join the roster by using other names to be able to suit up. It resulted in additional wins for Chicago Cardinals, but Folz was banned for life before it was removed a year later.

Frank Filchock, Merle Hapes

The reason for this ban is a bit less strange than the Art Folz issue. Frank Filchock and Merle Hapes were accused and proven to be involved in a bribery scandal in 1946. Honestly, they may have been able to get away with it initially, but they did it in a championship game, which magnifies the sinful act.

Filchock and Hapes were involved in a bet that would give their franchise at least a 10-point edge in the championship match. Through further investigation, it was proven these two men were also involved in an immense bet for the last regular season game.

Rae Carruth

Rae Carruth’s reason for being suspended from the NFL is not related to any on-field shenanigans. He was a first-round pick who received a substantial amount of playing time with the Carolina Panthers.

Carruth was instead involved in a conspiracy plot to murder his partner Cherica Adams. Rae Carruth was sentenced to 18 years in prison after hiring an individual to shoot his partner four times, along with the child in her womb.

Leon Landry

Leon Landry was an NFL safety who was slapped with an indefinite suspension that was never lifted. Landry was suspended a couple of times already due to performance-enhancing drugs, so the third offense or suspension of this kind results in an indefinite ban.

Justin Blackmon

Similar to Leon Landry, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Justin Blackmon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL because of violating the substance policy. Blackmon had already been booked for numerous violations. It has been an ongoing issue for Blackmon as he had prior issues, such as a DUI charge and underage alcohol possession.

Rolando McClain

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was suspended for the third time at the end of the 2014 season. The reason for this suspension was due to the NFL’s substance abuse policy as well. As he was suspended by the league, no other team gained interest in acquiring McClain as it does not seem like his indefinite suspension be lifted by the NFL.

Stanley Wilson

A Cincinnati Bengals running back, Stanley Wilson was a player from 1980 who was straight-up banned because of his substance-abuse problem. Wilson was suspended on the eve of the Super Bowl. Previously, he missed the whole 1985 and 1987 seasons already, so a third offense led to a harsher punishment. The ban was warranted, but the admirable action from the league is how they helped him treat his drug addiction.

Bernard Williams

One of the best players on this list, Bernard Williams was heavily recruited out of college. He was a starter instantly in his rookie season, but that ended up being his only successful year in the NFL. Williams failed a whopping 15 drug tests, which made it an easy decision for the league to ban him.

Years after his ban from the NFL, he shared the numerous life events occurring at that juncture that caused him to use drugs as a coping mechanism.

Ray Rice

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has one of the most controversial suspensions in recent memory. He was initially suspended for numerous games only, which caused a ton of backlash from the league. He infamously beat his par

When the NFL and the public received clear footage of the incident, it looked worse than advertised, so the commissioner decided to suspend Rice indefinitely, cutting short a career that already featured two Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring.