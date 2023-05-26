Jeff Turbett is a freelance commerce writer covering sports, fitness and wellness, and style and grooming. He's based in Miami, FL., and his work has been featured in The Manual, FightCamp, and Men's Health.

As summer approaches, now is the perfect time to shop for the best running shoes. With warmer weather and longer days ahead, many runners are looking to update their footwear for the season. Whether you’re planning on hitting the trails, logging miles on the road, or training for a summer race, having the right running shoes is crucial for optimal performance and comfort

Finding the perfect running shoe is essential for avid runners. The construction of a running shoe impacts not only comfort and design but also performance and durability. It’s easy to notice when your shoes aren’t right, whether they’re too tight, causing achy shins, or falling apart quickly. Investing in running shoes from reputable brands can save you money and prevent injuries in the long run. With numerous brands to choose from, it can be overwhelming to identify the ones that consistently deliver high-quality footwear.

That’s why we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide featuring our top running shoe brands renowned for their commitment to excellence and long-lasting products. Discover their best-selling models and learn how to select the perfect brand based on your specific needs. Remember, choosing the ideal running shoe is a personal endeavor, as there is no universally perfect pair. So, get ready to lace up, hit the pavement or trails, and check out our best running shoes in 2023.

Best overall running shoes: Hoka Clifton 9 – Cloud blue

The Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes are designed to provide a perfect blend of lightweight comfort and durability. With a breathable engineered knit upper, these shoes offer a snug and comfortable fit while ensuring optimal airflow to keep your feet cool. The gusseted tongue prevents tongue migration, ensuring a secure fit throughout your runs. These shoes are American Podiatric Medical Association accepted, further attesting to their high quality and performance.

Pros:

Breathable engineered knit upper for lightweight and comfortable wear

Gusseted tongue prevents tongue migration, ensuring a secure fit

APMA accepted

Recycled polyester laces and mesh for an eco-friendly touch

Cons:

Some customers have found them to be overly snug

Some users may find the shoe design to be bulky compared to other models

Other reviewers have noted they were bigger fans of the previous older models

What customers think

“I bought these about a month ago & have worn them more than any other shoes. Best shoes I have ever owned. Will be purchasing another pair!”

Overall thoughts

The Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes offer a winning combination of lightweight comfort and durability. The breathable engineered knit upper provides a snug fit and optimal airflow. The gusseted tongue enhances the fit, ensuring stability during runs. These shoes are APMA-accepted, emphasizing their high quality and performance. While some have preferred older models and found them to be a bit snug, the Clifton 9 excels in providing runners with the desired comfort and support and the reason why they are our top overall, best running shoes.

Best cushioned running shoes: Nike Invincible 3 – Aqua green

Nike went back to the drawing boards with their third iteration of the Invincible running shoe line. With an even more jacked-up ZoomX foam, they brought maximum cushioning to an already bouncy shoe. Perfect for those looking for a super cushy ride. The Nike Men’s Invincible 3 Running Shoes also feature an evolved Flyknit upper that strategically places breathable zones where your foot heats up the most, ensuring optimal comfort during your runs. The heel clip is smaller and precisely located for a secure fit, while the wider midsole enhances stability. With taller foam stacks than the previous version, these shoes offer superior cushioning and comfort while maintaining a sleek design. The inclusion of billow cables in the midfoot provides added stability and support. The Nike ZoomX foam used in the midsole is ultra-responsive and lightweight, delivering exceptional bounce and a snappy response with every step.

Pros:

Evolved Flyknit upper with strategically placed breathability zones

Smaller and precisely located heel clip for a secure fit

Wider midsole for enhanced stability

Taller foam stacks for superior cushioning and comfort

Nike ZoomX foam for ultra-responsive and lightweight performance

Cons:

Online reviewers have noted that the upper knit has a rough feel and not very comfortable

Some runners may find the shoe to be on the expensive side

What customers think

“Love the shoes; unbelievably comfy feels like I’m walking on clouds. And super fast with delivery. 10/10 would recommend!”

Overall thoughts

The Invincible 3 shoes are a fantastic choice for runners seeking a combination of comfort, stability, and responsiveness. The evolved Flyknit upper provides targeted breathability, keeping your feet cool during workouts. The smaller heel clip and wider midsole enhance the fit and stability of the shoe. With taller foam stacks and Nike ZoomX foam, these shoes deliver exceptional cushioning and responsiveness. While the upper knitwear isn’t for everyone, and the price point is higher, the Invincible 3 offers a top-notch running experience for those willing to invest in the best-cushioned running shoe.

Best speedwork running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 – White/Black

For those looking for the need for speed, allow us to introduce you to the Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Running Shoes, a shoe that embodies speed and agility. Featuring a newly designed winged plate design, these shoes provide exceptional support from toe-off to landing, allowing you to effortlessly push your pace.

Pros:

Innovative winged plate design enhances support and stability throughout your run

Responsive cushioning offers a fast and energized ride

Breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable

Durable outsole provides reliable traction on various surfaces

Cons:

Some online customers have questioned the craftsmanship and long-term durability of the shoes

May have a break-in period for optimal comfort

What customers think

“I love these shoes! Whether it’s a short-speed run or a long distance, my feet feel great. More pop in my step for ultimate responsiveness.”

Overall thoughts

Overall, these running shoes are a remarkable choice for runners seeking speed and support. The innovative winged plate design enhances stability and promotes efficient movement throughout your run. The lightweight construction ensures a swift and agile experience. The responsive cushioning offers comfort and energy return, while the breathable upper keeps your feet cool and comfortable. With a durable outsole providing reliable traction, these shoes are ready to take on various surfaces. Although there might be a break-in period, the Endorphin Speed 3 is a fantastic option for runners looking to improve their pace and performance — the best speedwork running shoes on the market.

Best budget running shoes: Brooks Ghost 15 – Gray/Alloy/Oyster

If you want a high-performing shoe at an affordable price tag, then look no further than the Brooks Ghost 15. These running shoes are designed for runners seeking a smooth ride that enhances the joy of running. With a refined 3D Fit Print, these shoes offer a seamless and secure fit. They are also certified as a PDAC A5500 Diabetic shoe and have received the APMA Seal of Acceptance. These shoes provide neutral support and high energizing cushioning, making them suitable for road running, cross-training, and various gym activities. The Ghost 15 features a new midsole with DNA LOFT V2 cushioning, which offers a balanced and soft cushioning running experience. Pros: Affordability of a premium quality running shoe

Certified PDAC A5500 and APMA acceptance seal

Neutral support and high energizing cushioning

Suitable for road running, cross-training, and gym workouts Cons: The shoe model runs on the narrower side

Online users have questioned the long-term durability of the model

May have a break-in period for optimal comfort What customers think “Brooks has outdone themselves. They’re my favorite pair of running shoes; durable and made to last, so you can put many miles on them. I highly recommend the Ghost 15s to anyone seeking an affordable running shoe.” Overall thoughts The Brooks Ghost 15 running shoes excel in delivering a smooth and enjoyable running experience, building on the legacy that is their Ghost lineup. The refined 3D Fit Print ensures a secure fit, while the cushioning provides the right amount of support and responsiveness. The shoes are suitable for road running and cross-training and have enough versatility for crushing gym workouts. With features like the DNA LOFT V2 cushioning and Segmented Crash Pad, they offer a balanced and comfortable ride. The engineered air mesh upper enhances breathability. The Ghost 15 is a top choice for runners seeking a seamless and supportive, affordable running shoe. Best race-ready running shoes: Nike Vaporfly 3 – Hyper pink/Laser orange Nike: $250 For those who love the thrill of race day and setting PB’s along the way, allow us to introduce you to the Nike Vaporfly 3. These road racing shoes are designed to provide race-day speed and empower runners who thrive on the pursuit of personal bests. These shoes have been reworked to enhance performance, making them ideal for chasers, racers, and elevated pacers across various distances, from 10K races all through full marathons. The Vaporfly 3 is known as a leader among super shoes, and the engine underneath has been finely tuned to optimize performance. Whether you’re an elite runner or new to racing, these shoes offer versatility and are designed to help you achieve faster times and reach new milestones. Pros: Designed for race-day speed and performance

Engineered for chasing personal bests across various distances

Versatile and suitable for elite runners and newcomers to racing Cons: Expensive

Specialized design focused on speed may not be ideal for everyday training or casual running

Limited availability or color options in some cases What customers think “Instant 5 Stars! These shoes are great – they are light, comfortable, and stylish. They are perfect for speed training days and races. The lightweight feel of the shoe makes you feel springy and results in a quicker turnover in your stride.” Overall thoughts Overall, these racing shoes are a top choice for runners seeking race-day speed and improved performance. Whether you’re an experienced racer or just starting out, these shoes are designed to help you chase personal bests and exceed your limits. The lightweight and breathable upper knit allows your feet to stay cool and comfortable on longer runs and especially on race days. While their specialized design may not make them ideal for everyday training or casual running, they are a must-have for those who prioritize speed and performance come race day.

Best stability running shoes: ALTRA Paradigm 6 – White/Green

The ALTRA Paradigm 6 running shoes are designed to help you go further and stay comfortable on your runs. These shoes feature the GuideRail guidance system, providing extra medial support when needed, and the FootShape toe boxes that allow your toes to splay naturally for optimal foot positioning and comfort. With balanced cushioning, the heel and forefoot are placed at the same distance from the ground, encouraging proper, low-impact form throughout your run. The 30mm stack height offers ample cushioning for long runs, keeping you comfortable and focused on your performance. For those runners looking for the best stability when it comes to running shoes, we recommend the Paradigm 6.

Pros:

GuideRail guidance system provides extra medial support

FootShape toe boxes allow natural foot positioning and comfort

Innovarch arch feature enhances foot placement

Altra EGO Max cushioned midsoles offer light and responsive cushioning

Balanced cushioning promotes proper form and low-impact running

Cons:

Shoe toe box runs on the narrow side

Some online users found previous models as being more preferable

What customers think

“I have never had a shoe that was as comfortable as these are from the moment I put them on. They are like walking/running with springs on the bottom of your feet. You almost don’t even feel like you’re even wearing a pair of shoes.”

Overall thoughts

The ALTRA Paradigm 6 is a great choice for runners seeking support, comfort, and a natural fit. With features like the GuideRail system and FootShape toe boxes, these shoes offer the necessary support and freedom of movement. The Altra EGO Max cushioning provides a light and responsive feel, while the balanced cushioning promotes a low-impact running form. Although they may be on the snugger fitting side, the Paradigm 6 is an excellent option for runners looking for premium stability in a running shoe.

Best trail running shoes: Salomon Sense Ride 5 – Rainy day/Hot sauce

If your training tends to lead you off the beaten path and your love of nature and trails is your preferred method of running, you might as well choose a trail running shoe from the company born in the French Alps. The Salomon Sense Ride 5 is a versatile trail running shoe designed to excel in various trail running conditions. It is equally in its element on short, fast trail runs as it is on ultra distances. This shoe is a super comfortable overachiever that easily adapts to a variety of terrains. It features a balanced midsole for cushioning, response, and an engineered mesh upper with Sensifit for just the right amount of comfortable hold.

Pros:

This versatile shoe performs well on mixed terrains or city parks

Comfortable: Provides a high level of comfort for long runs

A balanced midsole offers a combination of cushioning and responsiveness

Sensifit technology provides a comfortable hold and support

Cons:

Some users have reported durability issues with the shoe’s construction

Limited waterproofing may not be the best option for extremely wet or muddy trail conditions

The shoe’s fit may be too narrow for those with wider feet, potentially causing discomfort

What customers think

“I’m impressed with these trail-running shoes, specifically from a comfortability perspective. They gave amazing padding over roots and rocks and surprised me with the ankle support. Highly recommend them!”

Overall thoughts

Overall, the Salomon Sense Ride 5 is a versatile trail running shoe that offers comfort, cushioning, and a secure fit. It is equally suitable for short, fast runs and ultra distances. However, it’s important to note that some customers reported longevity and fit issues as drawbacks; it’s important to keep in mind that the shoe had overwhelmingly positive reviews. With the Sense Ride 5, you’ll have the freedom to explore and conquer any trail that comes your way. Its versatility makes it the perfect choice for runners seeking a shoe that can handle different distances and terrain conditions with ease. Whether you’re tackling rocky paths, forest trails, or open fields, this shoe will be your reliable companion, offering the comfort and responsiveness you need to reach your goals.

Best daily trainer running shoes: On Cloudsurfer – All Black

The On Cloudsurfer is a high-performance running shoe designed to enhance your running experience. With its sleek and stylish design, this shoe offers both comfort and speed on the road. The Cloudsurfer features On’s patented CloudTec cushioning system, which utilizes individual cloud elements that adapt to your unique running style, providing cushioning and responsiveness where you need it most. The breathable mesh upper ensures optimal airflow, keeping your feet cool and comfortable during your runs. The durable rubber outsole delivers excellent traction and durability, allowing for a smooth and efficient stride. Whether you’re training for a race or going for a casual run, the On Cloudsurfer is built to be the best daily trainer running shoe.

Pros:

Innovative CloudTec cushioning system for adaptive cushioning and responsiveness

Stylish and sleek design

Breathable mesh upper for optimal airflow

Durable rubber outsole for excellent traction

Suitable for both training and casual running

Cons:

Lacks overall stability on longer runs

Some users may find the shoe to be on the pricier side

What customers think

“Always been a fan of On, but especially now! Super responsive, supportive, and lightweight. Great for shorter + quicker runs, but also for long training runs. Recommend this to anyone just getting into running or someone who has been running for years. Great shoe!!”

Overall thoughts

The On Cloudsurfer is a high-performance running shoe that delivers comfort, style, and performance. The CloudTec cushioning system provides excellent cushioning and responsiveness, making each stride feel smooth and comfortable. The breathable mesh upper ensures proper airflow, keeping your feet cool and dry. The durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction on various surfaces. While it may lack the stability of a shoe like the On Cloudmonster, the Cloudsurfer is a versatile shoe suitable for both training and casual running. Overall, it’s a great choice for runners looking to elevate their daily running experience.

Best of the Rest: Adidas Ultraboost Light – Cloud white/Core black/Solar red

The Adidas Ultraboost Light is the lightest version of the Ultraboost series yet, offering an epic energy return to help boost your runs. The key feature of this shoe is the Light BOOST midsole, which represents a new generation of Adidas BOOST technology. The unique molecule design of the midsole achieves the lightest BOOST foam to date, providing exceptional cushioning and comfort. Additionally, the Ultraboost Light boasts a 10% lower carbon footprint compared to previous generation models, making it a more sustainable choice. With hundreds of BOOST capsules, this shoe delivers a high level of energy return, giving your feet the ultimate cushioning and responsiveness.

Pros:

Light BOOST midsole for lightweight and responsive cushioning

Energy-efficient design with a 10% lower carbon footprint

Excellent energy return for enhanced performance

Sleek and stylish design with 16 different colorways

Suitable for both running and casual wear

Cons:

Some online reviews found this model less comfortable and on the snugger side than previous iterations

A more expensive shoe price point

What customers think

“The new Ultraboost sole is soft and absorbs the impact of exercise and running. They are lightweight and comfortable. I’m a huge fan of these new kicks and highly recommend them!”

Overall thoughts

The Adidas Ultraboost Light is a remarkable running shoe that offers a lightweight and energizing experience. The Light BOOST midsole provides exceptional cushioning and responsiveness, enhancing your overall performance and comfort. The shoe’s commitment to sustainability with its lower carbon footprint is an added bonus, especially for those who love eco-friendly brands and products. The Ultraboost Light delivers both style and function, making it suitable for both running and casual wear. Despite the higher price range, the shoe’s performance and design make it a worthy investment for runners seeking top-notch comfort and energy return.

Best of the Rest: Asics Gel-Kayano 29 – White/Nova orange

In terms of workhorse industry standards, when it comes to a consistently high-performing running shoe, few others will remain a staple, like the Asics Gel-Kayano series. The Gel-Kayano 29 running shoes are designed to enhance your running experience with a range of features focused on breathability, stability, and sustainability. The engineered knit upper improves breathability, allowing air to circulate and keep your feet cool during your runs. At least 50% of the shoe’s main upper material is made with recycled materials while providing stability and a comfortable stride, all the while being an incredible 10g lighter than the previous model. The Gel-Kayano 29 features a redesigned external heel counter, which contributes to foot stability and a more comfortable stride. Additionally, the LITETRUSS technology employed in the shoe further enhances medial support and midfoot integrity.

Pros:

Improved breathability with the engineered knit upper

Sustainably designed

Enhanced foot stability and comfort with the redesigned external heel counter

Lightest Gel-Kayano to date

Cons:

The upper knit is snugger than other previous models of Kayanos

Some online reviewers noted that the redesigned heel counter was not a comfortable addition

What customers think

“I have been running in the Kayano since they came out. If you are older or even younger but have aging knees, you will like the Kayano. The lateral support allows me to keep running for many more years.”

Overall thoughts

The Asics Gel-Kayano 29 running shoes offer a range of features aimed at enhancing your running experience. The engineered knit upper improves breathability, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable. The use of recycled materials and the solution dyeing process showcase the shoe’s commitment to sustainability while providing stability and support. The redesigned external heel counter and LITETRUSS technology further contribute to foot stability and overall comfort. Although this model is slightly slimmed in the upper-knit region, the Gel-Kayano 29 is a reliable choice for runners who prioritize breathability, sustainability, and performance.

Best of the Rest: Mizuno Wave Rider 26 – Super Sonc-ice water

The other industry staple when it comes to running shoe thoroughbreds — Mizuno’s Wave Rider series. The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoes offer a combination of versatility, comfort, and performance-enhancing features. The shoe incorporates Mizuno Enerzy foam, which provides a softer ride while increasing energy return with each foot strike, ultimately enhancing performance capabilities. The Mizuno Wave plate disperses energy from the impact area to a broader area, offering superior cushioning and a stable platform during your runs. The X10 outsole is made of durable carbon rubber, ensuring longer wear and providing reliable traction. The engineered mesh upper is both breathable and durable, promoting airflow and offering high-performance support.

Pros:

Mizuno Enerzy foam offers versatility, softness, and resilience for enhanced performance

Mizuno Wave plate provides superior cushioning and stability

Durable X10 outsole made of carbon rubber for longer wear

Eco-friendly materials showcase Mizuno’s commitment to sustainability

Cons:

Some online reviewers have questioned the long-term durability of the shoe

What customers think

“Have been using wave riders for 15 or so years. The colors and materials change every time I get a new pair, but they remain my favorite running shoes.”

Overall thoughts

The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoes offer a well-rounded package of comfort, support, and performance. The Mizuno Enerzy foam and Wave plate technology combine to deliver a responsive and cushioned ride. The durable X10 outsole ensures longevity and reliable traction. The engineered mesh upper promotes breathability and durability. With the added benefit of eco-friendly materials, the Wave Rider 26 demonstrates Mizuno’s commitment to sustainability. These shoes are an excellent choice for runners seeking a balance of comfort, performance, and environmental consciousness — a solid pick from newbies to marathon veterans.

Finding your Cinderella running shoes

Selecting the right running shoes is essential for a comfortable and successful running experience, especially with the upcoming summer weather. Look for shoes that offer adequate cushioning, breathability, and durability to keep your feet cool and protected during hot runs. Additionally, consider factors such as support and versatility based on your specific needs and running terrain. Regardless of your specific needs, our list has everything covered and will make selecting the best running shoes that will enhance your performance and make your summer runs enjoyable and rewarding.