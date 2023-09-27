At a recent concert from The 1975, Matty Healy made a disappointing tour announcement. This comes months after his public breakup with Taylor Swift.

Thanks to footage from concertgoers (via BBC), we know that The 1975 will be going on an “indefinite hiatus.”

“It's wonderful you're all here,” Healy said. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus of shows. So it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

An audible “What?” can be heard from an audience member.

The 1975 have been together since 2002. They have five studio albums under their best and five headlining tours to their name. Currently, the band is embarking on the “Still… At Their Very Best” tour. It's a support tour of their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

They are still early on in their tour itinerary. The 1975 began their tour on September 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Last night's show in Sacramento was just the third show on the entire tour. The tour will continue through March 2024 and will wrap in Amsterdam.

Matty Healy is the lead vocalist of The 1975 and has been since the band formed. In addition to his work with the band, he has contributed to a number of EPs. Earlier in 2023, Healy was a fixture in pop culture for his relationship with Taylor Swift. He contributed some to her Midnights album, her last original music release, and the two began dating in May. However, it didn't last long and Swift is now being seen hanging out with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.