The star-studded inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2023 has been listed, and it’s stacked. This years’ inductees are Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Sheryl Crow, and The Spinners, per The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the Rock Hall’s Musical Excellence Award, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will be honored. DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will also receive the Musical Influence Award. And this year’s recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award, an award for non-performing industry professionals, is the late creator and host of Soul Train, Don Cornelius.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, shared his excitement for the diverse group of inductees: “This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock and roll. We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop.”

The 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3rd.

To be eligible for the Hall, an artist or band needed to have released their first album 25 years prior to their first nomination, which would now be 1998. More than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry vote for the nominees on a ballot. Other factors are considered for the artist or band, such as “length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique,” per the Rock Hall Foundation.