The knives have been out for Los Angeles Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. The blades only sharpened after his four-year(!) contract extension was made public before the team got off to an 0-5 start (following a 1-6 preseason).

The criticism is fair. To summarize without rehashing all the plot points, Pelinka — with assists from LeBron James and Rich Paul — oversaw the unnecessary unraveling of a championship-proven roster full of under-3o, under-contract two-way role players who perfectly complimented LeBron and Anthony Davis, primarily via a historically disastrous blockbuster trade. The Lakers have a 35-54 record since acquiring Russell Westbrook.

Yet! Things are suddenly looking up amid a two-game winning streak. Westbrook is finally operating as a Sixth Man, which has been predictably effective and rejuvenating. The vibes are demonstrably better around the club. A handful of offseason additions are making positive contributions. Let’s recognize a few moves that seem to be working.

4 people making Pelinka look smart

4) Matt Ryan

When the Lakers added Ryan to the preseason roster, the assumption was that the organization was taking a flyer on a dead-eye shooter who recently worked at DoorDash and a cemetery. Ryan’s signing (on a non-guaranteed contract) was seen as a desperate response to the lack of attention Pelinka devoted to their shooting woes over the summer.

After bombing six threes against the Golden State Warriors in the preseason, Darvin Ham signaled that Ryan had won himself a roster spot. The 6’7 wing has become an unexpected impact player early on. In Wednesday’s overtime win vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, he nailed the biggest shot of the Lakers’ season (and his life).

MATT RYAN TIES THE GAME AT THE BUZZER 🚨 Lakers and Pelicans are headed to OT! (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/m9XlEcFSqn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

“I just wanted Matt to be in a position to throw one up there and hopefully go in,” said Ham. “I trust the kid. I trust him. I trust all my players, especially putting ‘em in a position to make a shot.”

Darvin Ham with a beauty here to generate the open 3 Stagger Iverson Pin Reaves/Gabriel set the Stagger for Ryan CJ top locks Ryan, so he makes Iverson cut to clear out Wenyen sets down screen for Reaves Love using Ryan’s shooting gravity as a decoy pic.twitter.com/VSVwvii3xU — LAbound (@LAbound2) November 4, 2022

“My confidence is, when it comes to shooting, it’s unwavering,” Ryan said. “I mean, I wouldn’t be here if that wasn’t the case.”

Ham told us what Matt Ryan said to him after missing 5 of 6 threes going into halftime: “Gimme those same six looks and I’m knocking them down.” Ham’s response? “If you don’t take ‘em I’m taking you out.” — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) November 3, 2022

Ryan is shooting 45 percent from 3 for a team that has largely struggled in that department. His willingness to let it fly and his nonstop movement without the ball can warp the gravity of the offense unlike anybody else on the squad.

“Everyone has a niche that they have to carve out, and that’s his niche,” Ham said. “And he hit the biggest one, hell, all season thus far. And just to see him, just the look in his eyes, where he’s ready to do whatever he can to contribute, and that’s his main superpower. So I’m thrilled for him. He’s getting the opportunity to impact winning.”

Easy money 1st quarter buzzer beater from LeBron to Matt Ryan. 27-23 Pelicans after 1 pic.twitter.com/vE6DvGGjb7 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 3, 2022

3) Troy Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. may end up as the Lakers’ shrewdest pickup.

The roster has a dearth of large two-way wings. Not counting LeBron, the 6’6 Brown Jr. is the closest thing they have.

Since returning from a back injury, the 23-year-old has averaged 8.8 rebounds per 36 minutes, including a 15-and-10 double-double against the Pelicans. He’s plugging holes on both ends — cutting, spacing, screening, helping, crashing, all of that in-between stuff. That shouldn’t be surprising, considering how he articulates the intricate ways in which he can affect the game.

Troy Brown Jr. explains what’s it like seeing LeBron anticipate a play before it happens, and gives an example of it from the Pelicans game (see second clip for what he’s describing) pic.twitter.com/HG0VGUDbyt — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 4, 2022

The specificity here is really cool https://t.co/SCy2xKK8cP — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 22, 2022

Brown Jr. has already cracked the starting lineup. I wouldn’t expect that to change.

2) Lonnie Walker IV

Walker IV led the Lakers in scoring with 28 points in the Pelicans win. Twice, already — in the fourth quarter/OT on vs. New Orleans and with an electric 10-point third quarter, sparking a 17-2 run, vs. the Denver Nuggets — his microwave-ability has directly ignited a second-half charge.

On Wednesday, he had dunk-three-dunk sequence during the fourth-quarter blaze. In OT, he drilled a go-ahead triple then leaked out for an easy score. His absurd athleticism continues to energize the building and even caused the Lakers’ bench to receive a technical foul for raucously celebrating.

Pelinka was dinged hard handing Walker IV the Lakers’ prized mid-level exception. He’s only 6’4, and his defensive metrics with the San Antonio Spurs were abysmal — despite the Lakers’ talking him up as a 3-and-D. He was ice-cold from downtown in 2021-22. His Klutch ties rolled eyeballs.

Yet, here’s Walker, more than filling the void left by Malik Monk. The 23-year-old is averaging 16.1 points in 32.7 minutes. He’s playing hard-nosed D, which has earned him crunch time run.

Considering the rusty struggles of the team’s previous MLE recipient, Kendrick Nunn, Walker IV’s contributions have been even more…Klutch.

1) Darvin Ham

Ham has already validated the front office’s reasoning for tapping him as Frank Vogel’s successor.

Offensively, his scheme has improved the Lakers’ spacing and produced constant open looks; per The Ringer, the Lakers have the second-best shot profile in the league. Now, they’ve missed a whole bunch of those looks — other teams are willing to leave the Lakers open — and have the worst offensive rating in basketball. However, they’re starting to progress to the mean as more shots fall and Westbrook runs with the second unit. (Ham deserves plaudits for his ATO using LeBron and AD as decoys to free up Ryan on the buzzer-beater.)

“It’s a great play call…Austin [Reaves] threw a hell of a pass and Matt [Ryan] do what he do.” Anthony Davis after game-tying shot to send Lakers-Pelicans to OT (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/wAvcLa4idh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

On defense — Ham’s calling card and point of emphasis from his intro presser through training camp — the Lakers have excelled. They rank second in defensive rating. Davis, manning the middle of Ham’s “centerfield” system, is the early frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Anthony Davis has been the best defensive player in the NBA to start the season. League Ranks: #1 Deflections

#4 Steals (#1 Center)

#6 Box Outs

#7 Blocks

#8 Contested Shots pic.twitter.com/S8Ypz30N1i — LAbound (@LAbound2) October 31, 2022

Anthony Davis' defense was instrumental in the Lakers 17-2 run to end the first half. He showed flashes of everything he's done on that end this year, including: being a helper, anchoring the drop, hedging/recovering, switching and just being an overall deterrent. pic.twitter.com/PsQv7Swcin — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) November 4, 2022

Xs and Os aside, adequate defense is, like, 80 percent effort. Since Game 1, the Lakers have consistently given a hoot on that end. In general, their competitive spirit is lightyears better than last season.

Case in point: Los Angeles trailed by 16 points in the second half vs. New Orleans, then battled back and hung tight in OT.

“The way we stood together and the way we supported one another, it showed a lot of grit, a lot of toughness, a lot of character for us not to fold at that moment,” Ham said about the comeback — a real comeback.

Ham weathered the storm and kept his cool through the first five losses. Despite the frustration, drama, and frigid shooting, his team kept playing hard. Once the shots started to fall and Westbrook, out of respect for Ham, accepted a bench role, the floodgates opened, and the fun began.

“You’re in the thick of the game, and each play is a major play — whether it’s a block, a steal or a rebound, a defensive stop,” Ham said Wednesday. “A good pass, a good finish — they have the right. They put a lot of work in. They have the right to go out there and play enthusiastically and enjoy the game.”

“It’s starting to click, starting to find things. Find rotations, find situations where we were really good. And guys are staying ready, coming in and playing well. We’re starting to put everything together.” A day after the Lakers Halloween party (hosted by Anthony Davis), I asked Darvin Ham if he values off-court bonding. He stressed its importance, noting how the Lakers are a small group, not Microsoft or Apple pic.twitter.com/qumLckguOG — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 3, 2022

Speaking of Westbrook, the general buy-in Ham has engendered from his players has set a tone. The longtime assistant was hired to hold stars accountable and earn enough locker room respect to make tough decisions without hesitation.

On Wednesday — following a questionable three-point attempt and a few unforced turnovers, Ham subbed out Russ for Patrick Beverley with 3:15 to go in regulation. Pat Bev nearly shut down C.J. McCollum, while Russ sat for OT, too. Westbrook wasn’t happy, but it was the right call.

BTW: It wasn't the main story, but Russell Westbrook, while "extremely happy" for Matt Ryan, did not seem pleased when taking Qs after sitting for crunchtime/OT, in the Lakers W. He did smile and perk up when a reporter pointed out his positive plus/minus.pic.twitter.com/7Wdh0q1tAF — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 3, 2022

“Sometimes you gotta go with your gut,” Ham noted. “But that’s the biggest thing, man, you can’t be afraid to make a decision. A lot of people are gonna worry about what you guys are gonna say, or how it’s gonna look, or why is he in the game, why is he not in the game. You just gotta go with what works. We’re all representing the LakeShow, we’re all Lakers.”

“Again, the team comes first. The name that’s on the front of the jersey, it sounds a little old-school and cliche-ish, but the name on the front of the jersey has to matter the most because it’s a long season.”

In the same media session, Ham tried to uplift and motivate Russ, saying he wants him to compete for Sixth Man of the Year.

Ham has already pulled Nunn and Damian Jones from the rotation. AD, at Ham’s insistence, is taking on more of a leadership role and inspiring his teammates by gutting through back pain. LeBron is playing sick.

This team is committed to its coach.

I’m not endorsing Pelinka for Executive of the Year. It’s early. But, it seems as though he’s pulled a few correct strings, at the very least. Credit where credit is due.