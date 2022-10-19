The Association Episode 2 Review: Funniest moments, easter eggs, & more

The NBA just returned with its new season as the coming months promise to quench basketball fans’ hunger for on-court action. But even before the season opener, there has been no shortage of drama or compelling stories from around the league. These events, of course, cleverly play out in the latest episode of The Association, with much of the focus placed on the Golden State Warriors. We take a look at this The Association episode 2 review, the easter eggs that come with it, and all the funniest moments in between.

The Association episode 2 review

In the latest episode of The Association, we see Mr. Moby drop by the Golden State branch and catching the aftermath of their championship party. The Association’s Head of HR speaks with Stephen Curry and the pair try to piece together what happened the night before.

Both Curry and Moby learn that a drunk Draymond Green called a number of personalities from around the association, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, before knocking Jordan Poole out. Fans of this The Office parody will also see other branches deal with their own set of challenges, such as Zion Williamson dealing with a specialized diet, Rudy Gobert’s transfer to the Minnesota branch, and Donovan Mitchell’s short appearance as Spider-Man.

In the end, Mr. Moby, LeBron, KD, and Steph confront Draymond about his drunk calls and the claims he made. It was then discovered that the night before, Draymond splashed a bowl of punch on Jordan Poole’s back while he was flirting with two ladies.

This episode of The Association is a clever one since it deals with Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in a practice session, one of the more recent controversies in the NBA. Clutchpoints’ NBA-centric animated series takes that issue and weaves it with other key incidents in the league, such as the New Orleans Pelicans’ way of handling Zion Williamson’s diet, the staggering amount of talent and picks the Minnesota Timberwolves had to give up for Gobert, the drama revolving around Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, among others.

With the various issues interwoven in this episode, The Association continues to be a good source of laughs for fans of the NBA. And with the new season ahead, it’s expected that the hottest news and developments can potentially make their way to this animated series.

The Association episode 2 funniest moments and easter eggs

7. The aftermath of Golden State Branch’s party

Mr. Moby’s visit to the Golden State branch after a massive party is filled with a lot of fun moments and easter eggs. First up is Steph waking up to the Head of HR and saying he’s the greatest shooter ever, a feat the real Stephen Curry achieved last season when he became the league’s foremost leader in three-point shots made. Behind him are posters of Ja Morant sleeping with the caption Night Night and a showdown between Canon and Deuce. The former is a callback to Steph pulling the Night Night on Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies when they won over them in the postseason while the latter alludes to the recent championship between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

After that scene comes a clever one with Draymond throwing some shade at Charles Barkley’s weight in his own podcast. A sleeping Jordan Poole is also seen under Pool Party banner while Ayesha Curry comes out of nowhere to give her husband some food. The first alludes to the young guard’s nickname, Poole Party, while the scene that followed is a response to a fan who commented that Ayesha can’t cook at all.

6. Rudy Gobert’s transfer to Minnesota

Even with all the trouble in Golden State, Mr. Moby mentions that at least, they’re not spending as much as other branches. The episode cuts to Minnesota where Mr. Moby is being assisted by the Mailman, Karl Malone, in the transfer of Rudy Gobert there. The Association’s Head of HR mentions the cost of bringing the defensive ace to the branch, including Anthony Edwards’ future movie earnings. This is callback to the young guard’s impressive performance in Adam Sandler’s Hustle.

5. New Orleans’ handling of Zion’s diet

Over in New Orleans, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram visit their branch canteen. They discover the vending machine for burgers is locked while a dedicated one for salads is for Zion alone. This makes him mad and goes on to knock the burger vending machine wide open. This scene alludes to Zion’s weight problems in previous months and how the Pelicans’ front office managed the whole ordeal.

4. Donovan’s almost-stint with the New York branch

In New York, Julius Randle can be seen getting the ball from his new colleague, Jalen Brunson. All of a sudden, Donovan Mitchell in a Spider-Man costume appears outside the window and is about to join the branch. He then receives a text message from Mr. Moby that he should be going to Cleveland, not New York. This one is a callback to Mitchell almost going to the Knicks before the Cavaliers swooped in to get the All-Star guard.

3. Kyrie’s drama in Brooklyn

In Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving can be seen in front of a computer with the phrase I Will Not Star Drama. He deletes the word Not, changing it to I Will Start Drama. He then smashes the globe beside him, which is a callback to his Flat-Earth belief. It’s also an allusion to all the drama and tension he has caused ever since the former champion joined the Brooklyn Nets.

2. Draymond’s drunk calls to LeBron and KD

After going through some branches, LeBron and KD come over to confront Draymond over his drunk calls. LeBron plays a voicemail of Draymond saying he could be the GOAT after getting more rings than the Los Angeles Lakers star. KD then plays one that has the Warriors’ defensive star saying he should go to Golden State to help them win a championship. Once those two calls are done, they look for Klay Thompson, who suddenly arrives in a speedboat with his dog.

1. Draymond “punches” Jordan

Before the episode ends, Jordan can be seen flirting with two ladies during the party itself. Without any warning, Draymond pours out a bowl of punch onto his back. This alludes to the recent controversy when Green punched Poole during one of the Warriors’ practice sessions.

In just less than four minutes, The Association episode 2 manages to squeeze all the latest developments in the NBA in a clever and fun manner. Be sure to stay tuned to future installments of this animated series by Clutchpoints, especially now that the new season has started.