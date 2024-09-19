Jenn Tran, former star of The Bachelorette, is keeping fans on their toes after NBA player Max Strus followed her on Instagram, HoopsHype reports. Days before the social media move, Jenn had publicly declared her crush on the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard during her appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast.

With charm and humor, Jenn sent a direct message to Strus: “Max Strus, if you’re out there and single, I’m here, I’m ready,” she teased on the September 12th episode. The 26-year-old reality star shared her love for basketball, making it clear she’s open to exploring more with the NBA player. Strus, 28, quickly took note of Jenn’s confession by hitting the follow button on Instagram, sparking fan speculation about whether the connection will grow.

Interestingly, Jenn had also mentioned a crush on another NBA star—Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. However, she acknowledged that his rumored relationship with singer Ella Mai made that more complicated. Jenn explained that while Tatum was her original celebrity crush, she has trust issues to work through after her split from ex-fiancé Devin Strader. “That’s not to say Jayson Tatum can’t slide into my DMs,” she joked. But it seems Strus may now have the spotlight when it comes to Jenn’s romantic interests.

A Dancing Star and a New Chapter

Aside from her NBA crushes, Jenn is also living out another dream—competing on Dancing with the Stars. Paired with professional dancer Sasha Farber, Jenn shared how surreal it felt to finally be on the show she’d admired since childhood. “It’s just so crazy. I grew up watching Dancing with the Stars, and now my dreams are coming true,” Jenn revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood after the season premiere on September 17.

Her excitement for the show coincided with the buzz around her NBA connections, specifically her Instagram interactions with Max Strus. When asked about the follow, Jenn remained coy, saying, “You know, that stays between Max and I for right now. Whatever happens, happens.” Fans can only speculate where things may go from here, but the chemistry certainly has the potential to develop both on and off the dance floor.

As Jenn navigates the competition and continues to build her career, her romantic life is becoming a hot topic of discussion. While her recent breakup with Devin Strader left her with lingering trust issues, she’s keeping her heart open for what’s next. Whether her story with Max Strus unfolds into something more remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Jenn’s journey, both professionally and personally, has fans hooked.