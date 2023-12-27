James Gunn shut down villain rumors for The Batman 2 including Professor Pyg and Clayface.

No Clayface in The Batman 2

In an exchange on Threads, Gunn replied to a rumor from scooper Daniel RPK that Professor Pyg, Clayface, Hush, and Scarecrow will be in the Batman sequel. The rumor also included that Dick Grayson, primarily known as Robin in the comics, will be in the sequel.

However, Gunn swiftly shut down these rumors. “Nope. Totally made up,” Gunn said.

The Batman was Matt Reeves' iteration of the titular hero. It was yet another reboot of the character, and was the first proper film since The Dark Knight Rises. Ben Affleck portrayed the character in the DCEU, but he never got a true solo film. He appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and The Flash.

Matt Reeves co-wrote and directed The Batman. Robert Pattinson plays a younger version of the hero who is coming into his own. Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Ferrell also star in the film.

At the box office, The Batman grossed $772 million worldwide. It was a huge hit and opened to a whopping $134 million domestically during its first weekend.

James Gunn is gearing up to take the reigns of DC. While The Batman takes place in its own universe, Gunn will oversee the development of the new DCU. Zack Snyder kicked off the DCEU with Man of Steel, but Gunn and Peter Safran are effectively rebooting it all beginning with Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy on the big screen.