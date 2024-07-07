The success of Matt Reeves' The Batman brought with it plans to expand the director's vision of Gotham even further with a direct sequel and the upcoming Max spinoff series The Penguin. However, it appears one of the previously announced spinoffs is no longer happening as development of a planned Arkham Asylum series has reportedly been halted.

A Serious House on Serious Earth

It was reported on Friday that the in-development Arkham Asylum series for Max was no longer moving forward, though no direct reason was given as to why according to Variety.

The series was set to be the third spinoff series for Max set within Matt Reeves' Batman universe, alongside The Penguin and a planned Gotham PD series, and would provide audiences a deeper look into Gotham City's infamous psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. Director, writer, and producer Anthony Campos was slated to serve as the lead writer and showrunner for the series that Reeves' previously hinted would focus on several of Batman's villains including Clayface and Scarecrow.

It is also unclear how much say , if any, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran had in halting the series' development. The two have largely been supportive of Reeves' vision for Batman, though Gunn has previously said the studio still has final say on what moves forward and what doesn't.

Alongside the Arkham Asylum series, a planned series centered on the Gotham PD is seemingly up in the air as there have been no meaningful updates to the series progress since December 2023.

Exploring Gotham

The Gotham PD series was reportedly going to take place during the first year of Batman being on the streets and center on a police department rife with corruption. It was rumored in 2022 that the series would center one of these corrupt police officers, though Warner and DC are believed to have wanted the series to focus on more established characters from the comics. A social media post from Gunn in December 2023 said the series was still in development, though no other updates have been shared since.

It also wasn't clear if Jeffrey Wright, who portrayed Jim Gordon in The Batman, would be appearing in the planned series.

The Penguin is scheduled to premiere on Max in September 2024 and will star Colin Farrell as the titular crime lord he first appeared as in The Batman.

Taking place shortly after the events of the film, The Penguin will follow Oswald Cobblepot as he works to take advantage of the void left by Carmine Falcone's death and take the proverbial throne for himself. Cobblepot's ambitions will also put him in the crosshairs of Sofia Falcone, Carmine's daughter, as she attempts to maintain her family's grip on Gotham City.

As for The Batman's big screen future, Reeves is hard at work on The Batman: Part 2, which is scheduled to hit theaters in October 2026. Robert Pattinson is set to return as the titular hero, alongside several “key” cast members from the first film though no names have been confirmed. It is not known who the villain will be for the sequel, either, though many have been rumored including Hush, Clayface, and the Court of Owls.

The Penguin is scheduled to premiere on Max on September 8, 2024.