Tubi will now have some Batman movies and more.

Want some variety for where you stream your favorite DC content? There are more options, as Tubi will stream content from the DCU.

Tubi struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery recently, allowing the ad-supported streamer to feature hit movies, Variety reports.

New Tubi and Warner Bros. Discovery deal

Films will include The Batman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Black Adam, and more. Plus, it will stream series' like Batwoman, Gotham, and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Warner Bros and Tubi have signed a deal to bring all DC movies to Tubi to stream for free, including new releases like ‘The Batman’. (Source: https://t.co/n2aWjJyRiC) pic.twitter.com/9uVObTVkn6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 12, 2023

Not all of these will be available immediately. They're spacing out the timing for the films and series. For example, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman will start on December 31. Meanwhile, you can stream Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Superman: The Movie — plus more.

Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson said, “The addition of recent blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series from the DC library is a monumental offering for Tubi viewers.”

“We're so pleased to have such wonderful partners as Warner Bros. Discovery, who are expanding the reach of their superhero franchise films and series that are destined to draw new audiences and fandoms with Tubi's highly engaged viewers,” he added.

Along with the DC films and series, there are new FAST channels, as they're called. They each feature specific topics and programming.

For example, there will be Warner Bros. TV Chasing Criminals, Warner Bros. TV Classic Cinema, Warner Bros. TV Generation Drama, Warner Bros. TV in the Garage, and more.

The new Tubi and Warner Bros. Discovery deal is great for DCU and Batman and gives viewers more options they'll surely appreciate.