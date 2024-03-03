The disappointing returns for most superhero movies in 2023 saw plenty of fans on social media and industry insiders bring up the possibility of superhero fatigue finally setting in with audiences. Someone else who has weighed in on the subject is The Batman's Paul Dano, who feels the fatigue from 2023 could actually be beneficial in the long-term.
Dano was asked about the state of the genret, and larger film industry, after 2023 by The Independent, saying he felt it reflected a period of Hollywood prioritizing “quantity over quality.” However, he followed up saying that the apparent audience fatigue could be a “welcome moment” for the industry to retool and refocus on producing better quality films to re-engage audiences.
“It’s an interesting moment where everybody has to go like, ‘OK — what now?'” Dano said. “Hopefully from that, somebody either breathes new life into [comic book movies], or something else blossoms which is not superheroes.”
“I’m sure there will still be some good ones yet to come, but I think it’s kind of a welcome moment.”
Dano points to his own experience working on 2022's The Batman, where he portrayed The Riddler, and how the quality of Matt Reeves' script drew him to the project. The quality was ultimately reflected in the film's success, making over $772 million at the worldwide box office and receiving widely positive reviews from critics and audiences.
However, it appears as though Dano's thoughts on the superhero genre's state after 2023 is one shared by both Marvel and DC.
Marvel Studios is set to have its quietest year in theaters in well over a decade, with Deadpool and Wolverine being the only film slated to release. The studio's slate of future releases has also undergone multiple reshuffles due to various creative changes and off-set problems, which has resulted in a more spread out release calendar.
DC under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran also appears to be prioritizing quality, with Gunn stating that film's won't move forward with production until the script is in a state the studio is happy with.