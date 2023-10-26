Christopher Storer, creator of the popular FX series The Bear, and the John Landgraf-led network have rights to Sarah Harman's upcoming book All the Other Mothers Hate Me.

They got the rights after a massive bidding war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bidding wars for All the Other Mothers Hate Me

Apparently, more than a dozen companies vied for the author's debut novel. The book is about an American woman who suspects her son killed a rich student at his private school in West London.

Ultimately, Storer and FX won.

If it becomes a series, the adaption of All the Other Mothers Hate Me comes as the larger IP market has issues considering the strikes. It's stopped production and has left the industry with hardly anything to sell.

Before the strikes, Storer was lining up other projects, including signing on to direct The Winter of Frankie Machine for Paramount Pictures.

The creator/director has a good reputation since the success of The Bear, which has earned 13 Emmy nominations for its first season. They include outstanding comedy series, outstanding writing for a comedy series, and acting nominations for Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, and Oliver Platt.

As for the author, Harman is a London-based journalist who has spent over a decade reporting major news stories worldwide for organizations such as NBC News. Her novel will be published in 2025; however, it recently was buzz-worthy at the Frankfurt Book Fair. The adaption is planned to be under FX with Storer's supervision.

If the strikes end and production happens, let's hope Christopher Storer can turn All the Other Mothers Hate Me into a Bear-able hit.