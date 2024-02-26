Ebon Moss-Bachrach revealed that Steven Spielberg loves The Bear, and it makes him hungry.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Moss-Bachrach revealed Spielberg approached him and his co-stars at the AFI lunch last month.
“He came right up to us, accosted us, maybe, and he was telling us how much he loves the show,” Moss-Bachrach recalled. “He was talking about how it made him hungry, which I found a little unusual because, for the first season, the food wasn't so great.”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach is known for his roles in Girls and NOS4A2. He also starred in the MCU's Punisher series and was recently cast as a part of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. He will play Ben Grimm/The Thing alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn.
For his role in The Bear, Moss-Bachrach has won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He plays Richie Jenmovich in the Hulu and FX series.
Steven Spielberg is one of the most iconic filmmakers in the world. He's known for his films like Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, and the Indiana Jones series. Spielberg's won several Oscars and any praise from him should mean the world.
The Bear
The Bear is a comedy series from Hulu and FX. It stars. Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, an acclaimed chef who takes over his late brother's failing restaurant in Chicago. Ayo Edebiri also stars in the series as one of Carmy's sous-chefs. Christopher Storer created the series.
At the Emmys, The Bear has been nominated for 13 awards. It has won a total of 10 of those.