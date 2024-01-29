The film is buzzing with success.

Congrats to The Beekeeper for being the first movie in 2024 to cross the $100M mark at the box office, stinging the competition.

Worldwide, it's earned $104,188,291 and $42,288,291 at the domestic box office, Box Office Mojo reports. The Jason Statham film was released on January 12, 2024.

According to MGM, its synopsis reads, “In The Beekeeper, one man's brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as ‘Beekeepers.'”

Statham stars as Mr. Clay, a former member of a secret organization called the Beekeepers. He gets back into his field after a phishing scam that his friend experienced, where he gets to the sinister truth behind the scammers, which is more than he imagined.

Director David Ayer talked with Screen Rant earlier this month. He discussed several things. One was about working with Statham on the film.

“Jason was amazing to work with,” the director said. “It's interesting because he's an athlete, he's a martial artist, he's a fighter, and this is a guy that does all his own stunts. And then, on top of it, he knows how the sausage is made. He knows how action is done, and he knows every punch ever thrown in any movie.”

He added, “When you present action to Jason, and you present him choreography…I brought my A-game. He brought his A+ game, so he schooled me on a lot of action. He schooled me, and I really feel like I learned a lot from him.”

It'll be interesting to see the final tally for The Beekeeper if it continues this kind of buzz.