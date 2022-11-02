The Best Weapon and Artifact Build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Hanabi (花火), or fireworks, maybe fleeting and explosive, but they can last in one’s memories for as long as they live. Yoimiya believes this and is the reason why she strives to always create fireworks that are the most dazzling and spectacular, so people can witness the beauty of their fleeting lives. Known as the most renowned pyrotechnician in all of Inazuma, Naganohara Yoimiya specializes in creating magnificent fireworks, both for display and combat. Her fireworks strike awe in the hearts of the people, which gained her the title “Queen of the Summer Festival”. Now, she is joining the Traveler’s ever-increasing crew of allies, and is ready to help them in their journey across Teyvat.

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro bow character, who is able to deliver a barrage of flaming arrows unto enemies from a safe distance. Her Elemental Skill coats her arrows in flames, dealing Pyro damage with her normal attacks. Her charged attacks can fire additional homing arrows that all deal Pyro, which is great for dealing against multiple foes. Yoimiya’s Elemental Burst can also deal great sustained damage against grouped enemies, which can also work even when Yoimiya is not on the field. When built properly, Yoimiya can surely surprise players with her high single-target damage and respectable AoE damage. She may not be, admittedly, the best 5-star character in Genshin Impact, but getting her in your pulls still shouldn’t disappoint you.

Yoimiya Overview and Abilities

Elemental Skill – Niwabi Fire-Dance

Yoimiya waves a sparkler and causes a ring of saltpeter to surround her.

Niwabi Enshou

During this time, arrows fired by Yoimiya’s Normal Attack will be Blazing Arrows, and their DMG will be increased and converted to Pyro DMG. During this time, Normal Attack: Firework Flare-Up will not generate Kindling Arrows at Charge Level 2.

This effect will deactivate when Yoimiya leaves the field.

This ability’s 10-second duration and 18-second cooldown poses an awkward uptime for Yoimiya’s rotation, but it can be easily filled by many Hydro supports like Xingqiu, Yelan, Nilou, and Ayato. Due to many additions to the game since Yoimiya’s releases, she can now perform competitively as long as you put enough investment into her.

Elemental Burst – Ryuukin Saxifrage

Yoimiya leaps into the air along with her original creation, the “Ryuukin Saxifrage,” and fires forth blazing rockets bursting with surprises that deal AoE Pyro DMG and mark one of the hit opponents with Aurous Blaze.

Aurous Blaze

All Normal/Charged/Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts by any party member other than Yoimiya that hit an opponent marked by Aurous Blaze will trigger an explosion, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

When an opponent affected by Aurous Blaze is defeated before its duration expires, the effect will pass on to another nearby opponent, who will inherit the remaining duration.

One Aurous Blaze explosion can be triggered every 2s. When Yoimiya is down, Aurous Blaze effects created through her skills will be deactivated.

This ability practically doesn’t see the light of day for most Yoimiya players, since the popular Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set almost always puts her below 60 Energy at the start of her rotation. The new artifact, Echoes of an Offering, allows her to finally use this ability at the start of her rotation, while still being able to deal a ton of damage from her Normal Attacks.

Best Weapon Build for Yoimiya

Thundering Pulse – Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently.

This weapon is Yoimiya’s signature weapon, and her best-in-slot. Apart from providing a huge load of Crit DMG (capping at 66.2%), its passive provides a modest ATK boost, and a huge boost to her Normal Attack damage.

Rust – (Refinement 5) Increases Normal Attack DMG by 80% but decreases Charged Attack DMG by 10%.

Yoimiya won’t do a lot of charged attacks, so its passive heavily benefits her Normal Attack play style. The strength of this weapon greatly increases after multiple refinements, as it provides a whopping 80% boost to Normal Attack damage at R5.

Best Artifact Set for Yoimiya

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (4-piece)

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

This artifact provides an 18% ATK boost and a massive 50% increase to Yoimiya’s Normal Attack DMG, in exchange for practically not having an Elemental Burst to use. This set is amazing if you have a 5-star weapon, since it multiplies the high base ATK of those weapons to insane values.

Echoes of an Offering (4-piece)

2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.

This is a fresh new way to build Yoimiya, since you can actually cast your Burst now and deal significantly more damage than without it. Despite the RNG of this set’s passive, it’s consistent enough over multiple rotations, which is a good thing against tough enemies and difficult content.

Best Team Composition for the Frolicking Flames

Swimming in Fire

This team consists of Yoimiya being the main on-field DPS, the combination of Yelan and Xingqiu (of whom both actually deal half of the team’s overall damage), and Bennett or another damage-amplifying support. The Yelan-Xingqiu duo has recently dominated the metagame for Pyro carries like Hu Tao and Klee, and Yoimiya is no exception. Yoimiya’s 8-second downtime on her skill is just enough for the rest of the team to charge up their Elemental Bursts and prep for the next rotation.

Summary

Yoimiya is one of the most complex characters so far, with clear strengths and weaknesses. However, she can still be a joy to play, and can perform very well when built properly. Once players start to find out her ins and outs, Yoimiya will definitely be a force to be reckoned with.