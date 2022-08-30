Dendro Traveler Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact

DThe Traveler once again gains new powers – check out our Dendro Traveler Guide for the character’s best weapon build and artifact build.

The Dendro Traveler has been out for quite some while now, and many veteran players are gung-ho on trying out all sorts of Dendro reactions and team compositions. The Traveler only used to be a band-aid solution for players who lack key characters needed to progress or clear content and thus has been gathering dust ever since. In version 3.0, however, the Traveler’s viability in endgame content has skyrocketed, and might even be necessary for certain teams once his full constellations become available.

In this Dendro Traveler Guide article, we will be discussing Dendro Traveler’s abilities, best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions.

Dendro Traveler Abilities and Talents Overview

Traveler’s Elemental Skill is Razorgrass Blade. Traveler sprays slicing leaves to the front, dealing moderate damage. This ability has a cooldown of 8 seconds. This is an extremely basic ability that does its job well: apply Dendro and generate energy. Since Traveler is more of a support, don’t expect to deal much damage with this ability without much investment.

Traveler’s Elemental Burst is Surgent Manifestation. Traveler creates a Lea Lotus Lamp that deals periodic Dendro DMG and reacts to the first relevant element it reacts to. If it reacts to Hydro, the lamp’s AoE is massively increased. If it reacts to Electro, its activation frequency is increased. If it reacts to Pyro, it explodes and fizzles out, dealing major AoE Dendro DMG.

Traveler’s Burst is an important part of his kit and is the ability that allows him to be a valuable Dendro support for teams that need him. Thanks to its large AoE and good uptime, one can create a dizzying display of elemental reactions when fighting groups of enemies.

Traveler’s first passive talent is Verdant Overgrowth. For every second the Lea Lotus Lamp stays on the field, it grants 6 Elemental Mastery for characters within it, up to 60 EM.

Traveler’s second passive talent is Verdant Luxury. This talent grants the Traveler bonus DMG to their abilities for every point of Elemental Mastery possessed. Razorgrass Blade’s damage is increased by 0.15% for every point, while the Lamp gets a 0.1% damage increase per point of EM.

Dendro Traveler Guide: Best Weapons for the Dendro Traveler

Freedom-Sworn – A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

This is quite the premium choice, but it works great for the Traveler nonetheless. It provides a lot of EM which helps with the Traveler’s reaction damage, but the weapon’s passive is the major eye-catcher. Creating two elemental reactions to activate the passive is quite easy, and the result is a major damage increase for your team’s overall DPS.

Favonius Sword – CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

The weapon of choice for many supports, thanks to its availability and effectiveness. It grants massive Energy Recharge for the character, at the same time generating Energy particles which can be funneled to your energy-hungry party members. The only caveat to this weapon is the slight Crit Rate requirement to proc its passive.

Best Artifacts for the Dendro Traveler

Deepwood Memories

2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

If you’re running a Dendro DPS like Tighnari with the Traveler, this artifact set is a necessity so that the main DPS can equip a more damaging set like Wanderer’s Troupe.

Instructor Set

2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

For every other team that doesn’t rely on pure Dendro DPS, this set is a major boost for Quicken, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom reactions. Seriously, the team-wide 120 EM bonus is too good to pass up.

Best Team Compositions for the Dendro Traveler

Raiden Finally Touches Grass (again) – This team consists of Raiden, Dendro Traveler, another Dendro support like Collei, and a Hydro support like Kokomi or Yelan. Raiden’s Elemental Skill guarantees AoE Electro application from almost any attack, which will react with the supports’ Dendro and Bloom cores. This generates a massive amount of Aggravate and Hyperbloom reactions, which can keep going on and on thanks to Raiden’s energy battery from her Burst.

Yae Miko Aggravate Turrets – This one has the same setup as the one before, but can specialize in dealing single target damage with proper execution. Yae Miko is the main DPS, Traveler, and another Dendro support for Catalyze applications, and Sucrose or Kazuha to apply Electro RES shred and provide more Elemental buffs. Since Anemo cannot swirl Dendro, Electro RES reduction is guaranteed because of the Viridescent Venerer set.

You can also replace Yae Miko with Fischl for this team, which can perform well but only with some uptime and burst damage issues with Oz.

Summary

Dendro Traveler’s performance is such an unexpected turnout since he has always been underwhelming to the eyes of many. Now that the Traveler is perfectly viable for much of the endgame content, we can expect more once we have access to all of his constellations. We might even see more synergy once Hoyoverse releases more characters in the upcoming patches.

We hope our Dendro Traveler Guide helps you in building your first Dendro-centered party. For more Genshin Impact Guides, click here.