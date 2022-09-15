Nilou Guide: The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Nilou

While not yet released, Nilou is an upcoming Genshin Impact character that players are already talking about a lot. Coming out on version 3.1 which is meant to come out late this September, she might soon become one of Genshin Impact’s more popular characters. Hence, if you do end up pulling for her, then we just have the Nilou Guide to give you the most out of your new character. Nilou is a pivotal character in Sumeru’s Archon Quests, and in version 3.1, she finally appears as a playable character with her own banner. Check out this guide for the best weapon build and artifact build as well as team composition for Nilou.

Within the far reaches of the bustling markets of Sumeru City, there exists a girl with dances so entrancing, that she would instantly be a star if she chooses to go international. It seems as though the Gods of Teyvat intentionally chose to bestow at least one talented dancer from every region, such as Eula from Mondstadt, Yun Jin from Liyue, Kamisato Ayaka from Inazuma, and this time, Nilou from Sumeru.

Nilou Abilities Overview

Nilou is a 5-star sword-wielding Hydro character, capable of dealing high amounts of reaction damage, either from Dendro reactions, or well-timed Vaporise reactions. She’s a bit trickier to build due to her abilities’ HP scaling, but in exchange, she’s enormously tanky and can take large hits without flinching.

Her Elemental Skill is the Dance of Haftkarsvar. For a set duration, Nilou enters a Pirouette state, which provides her with Hydro infusion for the first 2 attacks. If she continues with a normal attack, she enters the Sword Dance state, where she keeps the Hydro infusion for longer, and performs a special crescent attack every third hit. If she instead chooses to press her skill again, she releases the infusion and creates a Tranquility aura that follows the character, dealing damage and applying Wet to nearby foes periodically.

The description above is probably my best explanation of how her skill works since the game’s description is quite confusing until you try playing Nilou herself. Having the option to choose two completely different mechanics from a single skill is quite the rarity in Genshin Impact, and is a good sign for Nilou’s flexibility in building team compositions.

Nilou’s Elemental Burst is Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring. When activated, Nilou creates a massive bloom of Hydro around her, dealing AoE damage based on her Max HP. After a short time, all enemies hit by her burst take another instance of Hydro damage.

It’s quite the simple ability, but the numbers look insane if you consider everything else you might include in her kit and team comp. With the right setup, you can create two strong Vaporise reactions that have the potential to destroy even the toughest bosses.

Nilou Guide: Best Weapons for Nilou

Key of Khaj-Nisut

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character’s Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack’s duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character’s max HP for 20s.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is one of the six new weapons coming in version 3.1. Like all limited 5-star characters, Nilou gets her very own, tailor-made weapon such as this. Maybe Hoyoverse forgot about the concept of ‘diminishing returns’, but when Nilou’s innate stat provides HP, and this weapon’s stat also provides HP, then we have the problem of having too much HP and not much of other stats. Despite that, this sword is still fantastic when it comes to versatility, since all of Nilou’s roles still require her to stack a lot of life.

Mistsplitter Reforged

Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently.

If you happen to have this weapon and want to try something new(and potentially fun), try letting Nilou get a hold of the Mistsplitter Reforged. This weapon is the best elemental sword for most characters, thanks to its very high elemental bonuses and great Crit DMG stat.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field.

This is another new weapon coming in version 3.1. For EM-stacking sword characters, this is a fantastic support weapon that can massively boost the holder’s ER, while also providing a decent amount of ER for the rest of the team. Since this weapon’s buff can stack with itself, it’s quite powerful for Reaction teams with spammable abilities, like Dendro Traveler and Kuki Shinobu.

Best Artifacts for Nilou

Gilded Dreams

2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8 seconds. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Heart of Depth

2-Piece: Hydro DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15s.

Best Team Compositions for Nilou

Nilou International (C0) – Recommended Characters: Nilou, Xiangling, Bennett, Sucrose/Kazuha

This comp works exactly like the popular Childe International team, except we have Nilou in place of Childe. Unlike Childe, Nilou is tankier and has a potentially stronger burst, albeit having less Hydro AoE application overall.

Nilou Hypercarry (C0/C6) – Recommended Characters: Nilou, Thoma, Xingqiu, Kazuha.

Nilou’s HP scaling abilities and affinity to Hydro are perfect for the pure DPS role, as long as you put in enough investment (and possibly, your entire wallet). When Hydro is applied UPON Pyro, the resulting reaction is a stronger version of Vaporise, which has a multiplier of 2x rather than 1.5x (the one we’re used at). We can initiate the fight with massive vaporises from Nilou’s Burst, and follow it up with powerful attack strings from her Elemental Skill.

Nilou becomes even stronger once she reaches C6, because a practically free bonus of 30% Crit Rate and 60% Crit Damage makes it easier for her to stack more sources of damage, like HP% or Crit DMG.

Hydro Bot/Support (C1) – At C0, Nilou passes as a decent Hydro support thanks to her Tranquility Aura, but there’s a lot of cheaper options who can even perform better. However, Nilou’s C1 extends the aura by 6 seconds, pushing the duration to 18 seconds–exactly the same as the skill’s downtime. This means she has 100% uptime for wet application, which is something many teams would definitely like (excluding ICD-sensitive teams).

Summary

Hydro characters have been on a roll lately, and it probably doesn’t stop at Nilou. Now that we have Dendro characters, the potential for many Hydro characters have only gone upwards, and considering Nilou’s flexibility, she might have the highest potential of them all. Some might say she’s disappointing, but comebacks have been unusually common for Hydro characters, especially for Childe and Kokomi.