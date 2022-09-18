Two years after the release of the game’s first version, Venti still stands as one of the most powerful support characters in the game. We’re getting his third rerun in version 3.1, and this Venti guide is now updated to teach you how to gear and optimize Venti, and prepare you for the thick forests and scorching sand dunes of the Sumeru Region.

The Tone-Deaf Bard, as what Paimon endearingly calls Venti, is one of the many bards of Mondstadt. He is, in fact, the mortal vessel of Barbatos, the Anemo Archon. A playful yet quick-witted bard, he roams Mondstadt with his Lyre and sings songs with his great musical talent. He is quite well-liked by the people, which is why he gained the title “Most Popular Bard of Mondstadt.” A 5-star Anemo character wielding a Bow, Venti rules the skies with his ability to lift his party to gain a vertical advantage or lift foes helplessly off the ground.

Venti Guide: Abilities Overview

Elemental Skill – Skyward Sonnet

Press

Summons a Wind Domain at the opponent’s location, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching opponents into the air.

Hold

Summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching affected opponents into the air.

After unleashing the Hold version of this ability, Venti rides the wind into the air.

Opponents hit by Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly.

Skyward Sonnet is a very useful ability for exploration, making him a valuable addition to your party. During the early months of Genshin Impact, many players relied on Venti’s skill to reach hard to explore areas. The ability does well in combat, too. It can deal respectable damage and generate a lot of energy for his amazing Elemental Burst.

Pro Tip!

Skyward Sonnet has quite the lengthy animation follow-through, which can be canceled early, which allows you to perform another action much sooner than usual. You can do this by either doing a fast tap of the normal attack button, or immediately perform his Elemental Burst after you see the wind tunnel appear.

Venti’s Elemental Burst – Wind’s Grand Ode

Fires off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in opponents and deals continuous Anemo DMG.

Elemental Absorption

If the Stormeye comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will deal additional elemental DMG of that type.

Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

There are four notable things that make Wind’s Grand Ode an amazing ability. First, the affected AoE is quite huge. Unlike Sucrose or Jean’s Burst, it sucks in enemies very quickly into the center and high up in the air. Sometimes, though, enemies can be too high up and can’t be reached by the attacks of your main carry. You should keep this in mind when thinking about the characters you put into a team with Venti.

Second, the ability deals a lot of instances of Anemo damage, and thus it can produce insane amounts of swirl and elemental reactions.

Third, despite the tooltip saying that it deals 52.64% of ATK at Talent Level 6, it’s only one tick out of a total of 20, adding up to a whopping 1052.8% of ATK over the duration!

Lastly, Venti’s second passive talent gives him 15 energy back after the ability ends, which results in a surprisingly high uptime for a Skill this strong.

Venti Guide: Best Weapons for Venti

Even as a support character, Venti can still deal a lot of damage, and having the right bow can provide him the stats he needs to fulfill his role optimally.

Elegy for the End – A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

After Hoyoverse’s multiple changes to how Elemental Mastery works, Elemental Reactions don’t snap shot anymore, and Elegy for the End now properly buffs Venti’s swirls from his Elemental Burst. Not only that, but this weapon also massively boosts the damage of the rest of the team, which is a lot of utility from a single support weapon. Needless to say, this will be Venti’s Best-in-Slot weapon for a long time.

Stringless – Increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24%.

This weapon is the best option if you don’t have Elegy for the End. The EM substat increases Venti’s damage by a ton, and his high damage multipliers are enhanced greatly by the weapon’s passive bonus.

Venti Guide: Best Artifacts for Venti

Viridescent Venerer

2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Since the bard creates a lot of swirl reactions, the 4-piece effect greatly increases the damage dealt. Perfect for elemental combo teams. The massive RES reduction is also perfect for buffing your carry’s elemental DPS.

Noblesse Oblige

2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This greatly increases his Burst’s damage, which is nothing to scoff at. But it’s the 4-piece effect that you’re really looking at, as it proves a team-wide ATK boost. It makes for a great combo for Burst Rotation teams with the likes of Mona, Zhongli, and Diluc.

Best Team Composition for Venti

Being one of the best support options currently, Venti can fit in a lot of teams. Still, some combinations are better than others. Here you will discover the best compositions for Venti, each of them is suited for different situations based on which content you are currently completing in Genshin Impact.

[Best!!] Morgana 2.0 – Previously a combination of Venti, Mona, Ganyu, and Diona, this enhanced version has a couple of changes, which resulted in even faster times in Abyss, and has dominated the meta ever since. Ayaka’s release previously put her in contention against Ganyu, until players realized that it’s now better to bring two DPS characters instead of only one. The combination of Ayaka’s Burst damage and Ganyu’s AoE and sustained damage paved the way for an extremely potent comp for all content, which Venti happens to support so well.

Venti’s unparalleled crowd control, plus the RES shred from VV4, made him a perfect candidate for the Anemo support slot. For the Hydro support slot, Kokomi with TTDS and 4-piece Millelith is the most popular choice due to her fantastic Hydro uptime, and the numerous buffs and healing she can provide.

Viridescent Venerer Support – Being an Anemo has its biggest upside—being able to shred RES. Carry characters that deal a lot of Elemental DPS like Diluc, Klee, and Childe absolutely love the Anemo Archon. The increased damage they deal against enemies afflicted with the RES shred is boosted by quite a margin. So, don’t forget to always swirl the element with Venti!

King of Crowd Control – Admit it, most domains and combat situations are simply trivial with only one click of a button. Venti’s Burst is so strong that whole floors and chambers can be cleared as quickly as you can throw skills. All your foes converge at one point in the room and make it easy for you to dish out AoE damage to all of them at once. Characters with great burst damage, like Mona, Bennett, Diluc, and Hu Tao benefit greatly from the crowd control that Venti provides. With teams like this, you’ll be able to finish domains in mere seconds.

Summary

Venti has cemented himself as one of the top characters in the meta, and it is likely to stay this way for a long time. This is because of his ability to fulfill a lot of roles as an Anemo support character. If you’re particularly keen on doing endgame content or optimizing teams, Venti is a great pull. Luckily, Venti will be having another rerun alongside Cyno’s debut release in the first phase of Version 3.1.