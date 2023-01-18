Yaoyao has been highly anticipated since her teaser back in 2020. Now, she is officially in the game with Genshin Impact version 3.4. Don’t take her small size for granted, as she is fully capable of defending herself and your team. Whether you want her to complete your chibi team or to just have another Dendro applicator, in this Genshin Impact Guide we will be discussing Yaoyao, her abilities, weapons, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Yaoyao Abilities Overview

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro Spear-wielder and is a character that specializes in supporting. This is thanks to Yuegui, a device that a certain adeptus made to help Yaoyao. Her elemental skill, Raphanus Sky Cluster, has her throw out Yueguii into the field. This is similar to Amber’s Baron Bunny or Fischl’s Oz, where players can either tap the skill or hold it. Holding it lets her aim where Yuegui will go. Once Yuegui is on the field, they will throw White Jade Radishes that will deal Dendro Damage to enemies or heal allies. The White Jade Radishes will explode once it comes in contact with a target, or after some time passes. It will prioritize healing allies who are below 70% HP before attacking enemies.

Her Elemental Burst, Moonjade Descent, deals AOE Dendro damage around Yaoyao, while also empowering the White Jade Radishes. They now heal all nearby party members, and deal Elemental Burst Damage instead. Other than that, a Yuegui will get summoned at certain intervals, making it that there are up to three of them on the field at a time. These Yuegui will also throw White Jade Radishes. Other than that, the Burst also increases Yaoyao’s movement speed and Dendro RES.

Basically, Yaoyao is an offfield Dendro applicator. Players can drop her Yuegui, then swap to a different character to apply Elemental Reactions. However, if the player uses Yaoyao’s Elemental Burst, they will have to stay on her to take full advantage of her Burst, as the Yueguis summoned this way will disappear once she leaves the field.

Both Yaoyao’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst scale with her Max HP.

Best Weapon Build Guide for Yaoyao

Staff of Homa:As you will most likely be building HP on Yaoyao, the Staff of Homa’s 20% HP increase would work well with Yaoyao. Not only that, but it also provides an ATK boost based on your Max HP. The only downside with this weapon is that you will not be able to enjoy the weapon’s second passive, which increases your ATK more when below 50% HP. This is because Yaoyao’s Elemental Skill will most definitely keep healing your character up to 70%. Not only that, but since Yaoyao is more of a support character, you won’t be attacking using her anyway, so the ATK boost might just end up wasted.

Black Tassel: Black Tassel may not be the first weapon in your mind when you have to pick a Spear, and that’s fine. Its weapon skill is basically useless, as it just increases your damage against slimes. The important part about Black Tassel, however, is its additional stat, which is HP. A max-level Black Tassel gives 46.9% HP. It is also the only Spear that gives HP% as an additional stat (unlike Staff of Homa which gives it through the weapon skill). If your aim is to increase her HP as much as possible, then Black Tassel will be your best bet.

Favonius Lance: If your plan is to use Yaoyao’s Elemental Burst as much as possible, then the Favonius Lance is also a good alternative. The Energy Recharge, partnered with the spear’s weapon skill can potentially help you charge her Elemental Burst a lot. The only problem is that because of your most likely low Crit Rate, you won’t have a lot of chances to use the weapon skill. You will most likely have to rely on other sources for energy, and just hope the Energy Recharge will make up for it.

Best Artifact Set Guide for Yaoyao

4-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith – Tenacity of the Millelith is a good artifact set for Yaoyao as it increases her HP by 20%. Not only that, but since you will be using Yaoyao’s Elemental Skill a lot, you will be able to reliably use the 4-piece bonus. This buffs your character’s ATK by 20% whenever the enemy gets hit by a White Jade Radish. If you have a shielder as well, it will also strengthen their shields by 30%. This artifact set empowers your team, and at the same time, it improves Yaoyao’s healing and damage. With this artifact set, try to get HP% for the Sands and Goblet, and Healing Bonus on the Circlet. You can exchange either the Sand or Goblet with Energy Recharge if needed.

4-piece Deepwod Memories – This artifact set is good for when you want Yaoyao to take a more offensive route with her support. Her healing won’t be as high with this artifact set, nor will her Elemental Burst damage be. However, the Dendro damage bonus could make up for the missing damage. Not only that, but Yuegui becomes a Dendro applicator that lowers the enemy’s Dendro RES. Of course, if you will run this artifact set, you will need to adjust Yaoyao’s weapon. Dragon’s Bane and Favonius Lance are good options. Try to get Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery when using this artifact set.

Team Composition Guide for Yaoyao

Yaoyao is very flexible in terms of team compositions, as she can fit any Dendro team. You can put her in a Quicken team with two Electros and one other Dendro character to act as the offfield support and healer. An example of this would be a team with Yaoyao, Fischl, Beidou, and any of the other Dendro characters. You can also put her in a Bloom team with two Hydro characters and one other Dendro character. Good example of this is Yaoyao, Nilou, Collei, and Xingqiu. Finally, if you don’t have many 5-star characters, then you can run a basic Spread-Hyperbloom team that has Yaoyao, Lisa (or Beidou), Collei, and Xingqiu.

That’s all for our guide on the best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.