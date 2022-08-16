The biggest threat to the Chiefs atop the AFC West in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have reigned supreme over the AFC West for over half a decade. They have finished with the best record in the division for each of the last six seasons.

At times, this Chiefs team has looked unbeatable. Quarterback Alex Smith was responsible for two of the team’s top finishes. Even with the success of Smith, the team eventually handed the keys to Patrick Mahomes.

The former Texas Tech quarterback is now a four-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro, and an MVP winner.

Since Mahomes has stepped into the spotlight, this unit has become one of the best of all time. Over the past four seasons, their worst finishes have come in losses in the AFC Championship game. They have appeared in two Super Bowls, and have won one during this stretch.

But things could finally be changing in the AFC West.

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to move on from superstar pass-catcher Tyreek Hill. An off-season deal saw the talented receiver sent to the Miami Dolphins.

Over the past six seasons, Hill played in 91 games for this Chiefs team. During that time, Hill hauled in 479 receptions for 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. He added another 719 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

They will now need to make up for what he brought to the table.

To try and replicate what Hill did, the Chiefs addressed the wide receiver position heavily during the off-season. They signed pass catchers Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling through free agency.

They also drafted Western Michigan wide receiver, Skyy Moore, in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Moore has already made his presence felt in this offense. He could look to play a big role this upcoming season.

But while the Chiefs still look solid, the rest of the division has also gotten better.

The Denver Broncos made a franchise-altering move when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. The nine-time Pro-Bowler will look to help the Broncos make a run in the division.

The Broncos also brought in an elite edge rusher in Randy Gregory. This pass rush, paired alongside the rest of this strong defense, could allow for the Broncos to consistently be competitive.

This unit, led by new head coach Nathanial Hackett could have a legitimate shot at dethroning the Chiefs.

The Las Vegas Raiders made their off-season defining move when they traded for arguably the league’s best receiver Davante Adams.

Adams was a superstar while with the Green Bay Packers. Since 2016, Adams has cemented himself as one of the game’s best players.

Throughout his career, Adams has recorded 669 receptions for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. He is now a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

Adams will be playing with his former collegiate quarterback Derek Carr and a strong tight end in Darren Waller.

Both the Raiders and the Broncos have made strong strides towards being better this season. But there is one team within the division that has stood out from the rest.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the biggest threat within the AFC West

The Los Angeles Chargers had arguably the best off-season of any NFL team this season.

They made their first splash when they traded for three-time All-Pro Khalil Mack.

Mack will be joining a defense that has several star players including edge rusher Joey Bosa, safety Derwin James, and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The offense has also managed to get better. This side of the ball is led by one of the game’s best pass throwers in Justin Herbert.

In just two seasons, Herbert has proven himself to be elite quarterback. In 32 career games, he has thrown for 9,350 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He has added 536 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Much like the defense, the offense consists of strong pieces. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have both proven to be elite pass-catchers.

Somehow both Allen and Williams have managed to fly under the radar while in Los Angeles. But players around the NFL understand how talented this receiving duo is.

Running back Austin Ekeler also looks to yet again be elite out of the backfield. Last season he recorded 1,558 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns.

This Chargers team missed the playoffs last season and had a record of 9-8. But this upcoming season could have a vastly different ending for this team. Not only could they dethrone the Chiefs within the division, but they could also find themselves playing for a Super Bowl.