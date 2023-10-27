Universal and Blumhouse had made a shocking decision regarding the Ethan Hawke-led Black Phone series.

The phone's a-ringing

The duo has announced (via Variety) that a sequel to The Black Phone will be released on June 27, 2025. Universal and Blumhouse claim that the sequel is the “launch of a sinister new franchise.”

A cast and synopsis have yet to be revealed, but whether or not Hawke will return is an interesting case. In The Black Phone, Hawke played “the Grabber” — a mysterious child abductor. Spoiler alert: He captures a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who ultimately escapes. He also kills “the Grabber” in the end, so it's unclear if Hawke can return. But Hawke is a big name that creatives would likely bend over backwards to write back in if he comes back.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson directed The Black Phone, which made over $160 million worldwide. Thames and Hawke starred alongside Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, E. Roger Mitchell, James Ransone, and Troy Rudeseal.

Universal and Blumhouse released M3GAN earlier this year. Variety's report added that a sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, is also coming in 2025. It appears that 2025 will be the year of sequels.

The Black Phone is based on Joe Hill's short story of the same name. It premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2021 before being released in June 2022.

Ethan Hawke gave one of his most sinister performances in The Black Phone. Some of his other recent credits include Raymond & Ray, The Northman, and Strange Way of Life. He's known for his role sin Training Day, Boyhood, Dead Poets Society, and the Before trilogy.