Studio Ghibli's latest, The Boy and the Heron, has hit a major box office milestone.

As of the time of this writing, The Boy and the Heron has grossed $110 million worldwide. $24.4 million of that comes from the United States, which makes it the highest-grossing film (domestically) in Studio Ghibli history.

It's even more impressive considering The Boy and the Heron has only been out for 11 days. While the film was released in July in Japan, the latest Studio Ghibli film didn't come out in the United States until December 8. It opened to $13 million before making another $5.5 million the next week.

Some of Studio Ghibli's other top-grossing films are Ponyo ($15 million), Spirited Away ($10 million), and The Wind Rises ($5.2 million). Evidently, The Boy and the Heron got enough mainstream interest since it out-grossed all of those in less than two weeks. We will see if it can continue to build on that in the coming weeks.

Hayao Miyazaki wrote and directed The Boy and the Heron. 2013's The Wind Rises was initially thought of as his swan song. A decade later, he is back.

The Boy and the Heron follows a young boy, Mahito, after his mother dies. He struggles with accepting his new life as his father marries his mom's sister. This leads him to discovering a fantastical world where he encounters a talking grey heron.

An English dub was released in the United States. The A-list ensemble features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista among others.