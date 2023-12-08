The Boy and the Heron is tracking well. The Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki film could overtake Beyoncé and The Hunger Games.

As Studio Ghibli's latest Hayao Miyazaki film hits theaters, the box office projections are coming in. The Boy and the Heron looks poised to hold the top spot.

Miyazaki beating out Beyoncé?

According to Boxoffice Pro, The Boy and the Heron is tracking for a $10.2 million debut. The film's full range is between $7-13 million. Should the rest of the projections hold true, it will finish above The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and Godzilla Minus One.

The Boy and the Heron is the latest film from Miyazaki. It follows a young boy, Mahito, and his journey into a fantastical world after the death of his mother. This is where he meets a talking grey heron.

Studio Ghibli's latest film debuted in theaters in July in Japan. It also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). An English dub was released by GKIDS on December 8. The film will screen in both standard and IMAX formats. Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Gemma Chan, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Florence Pugh, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista lead the English dub voice cast.

Hayao Miyazaki is known for his work with Studio Ghibli. Some of his iconic animated films include My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Spirited Away, and Ponyo.

Before The Boy and the Heron, it was thought that The Wind Rises was Miyazaki's final film. It appears that he's not done quite yet, as Studio Ghibli executives seem to think that Miyazaki will soon be getting started on yet another film.